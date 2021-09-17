GST Council Meet Begins: Tax Compensation on Covid Drugs, Petrol Under GST? Key Updates

GST Council Meeting Updates: The 45th Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council meet, the first in-person meeting in nearly two years, has started in Lucknow on Friday. From bringing petroleum products under the ambit of GST to extending the GST exemption on Covid-essential items, there has been a host of issues that are going to be discussed in the GST Council meeting on September 17. The Council will also likely to deliberate compenstation to states, rationalisation of an inverted duty structure on the supply chain of certain items among others.

“The GST council meeting this time would be a physical one, the first post the outbreak of the pandemic. The news about the discussion of including petroleum products under GST has increased the attention. Considering the fact that it’s a highly contentious issue due to its severe impact on the finances of both the states and the centre, no major decision is expected in this regard. The modalities of extending the compensation cess beyond 2022 are expected to be finalised during the meeting," said Divakar Vijayasarathy, founder and managing partner, DVS Advisors LLP.

“Other key points that would be decided upon are launching of common portal both for registration and payment of taxes, inverted duty on certain products and other recommendations of GOM," he added.

Compensation to State: New Formula?

The Centre on Friday is likely to discuss the modalities of extending the compensation cess and revenue shortfall to the states due to Covid-19 pandemic. During the inception of GST, the Centre had promised that it would compensate the state for any revenue loss in the first five years, starting July 1, 2017. In October 2020, the GST Council had agreed, in principle, to extend the compensation beyond the original five years. The GST Council has calculated the shortfall assuming a 14 per cent annual growth in GST revenue over the base year of 2015-16. This validity of compensation following the old formula was till June. The GST Council meeting is likely to discuss the new formula to compensate the state beginning from July.

Petrol, Diesel Under GST

After almost four years of its implementation, the Council likely to discuss bringing the auto fuel under the ambit of GST on Friday. Petrol and diesel prices are at record high in the country. Earlier, Kerala High Court issued a directive mentioning petrol and diesel should be included in GST considering the skyrocketing rates. The GST Council may discuss levying GST on petroleum crude, high speed diesel, motor spirit (petrol), natural gas and aviation turbine fuel (ATF), according to sources. However, experts say it will be a tough call to include petrol under GST.

