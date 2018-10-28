GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

GST Council Met 30 Times, Took 918 Decisions in 2 Years, Says FinMin

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council was set up on September 15, 2016, as the country's first 'federal institution'.

PTI

Updated:October 28, 2018, 11:35 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
GST Council Met 30 Times, Took 918 Decisions in 2 Years, Says FinMin
File photo of Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (PTI Photo)
Loading...
New Delhi The all-powerful GST Council, chaired by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, has met 30 times and taken 918 decisions related to laws, rules and rates for the new tax regime within a span of just over two years, the Finance Ministry said Sunday.

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council, which comprises state finance ministers and Union Minister of State in charge of Revenue as members, was set up on September 15, 2016, as the country's first 'federal institution'.

"Till date, GST Council has taken 918 decisions related to GST laws, rules, rates, compensation, taxation threshold etc. More than 96 per cent of the decisions have already been implemented through 294 notifications issued by the Central Government," the ministry said in a statement.

The remaining decisions are under various stages of implementation. Almost equal number of corresponding notifications have been issued by each state, it added.

The working of GST Council has ushered in a new phase of cooperative federalism where the Central and state governments work together to take collective decisions on all issues relating to indirect tax regime of the country, it said.

Besides, tax officers of the Centre and states met ahead of the GST Council meetings to enable the council members to fully discuss the issues under consideration.

The Council has held discussions in a "harmonious and collaborative spirit" in the 30 meetings that have taken place so far, it added.

The detailed agenda notes for the 30 GST Council meetings ran into 4,730 pages, while the minutes of the meetings ran into 1,394 pages, the statement said.

After 17 tumultuous years, a nationwide GST was rolled out at the stroke of the midnight hour on July 1, 2017, overhauling India's convoluted indirect taxation system.

The GST, which replaced 17 central and state levies including factory-gate, excise duty, service tax and local sales tax or VAT, is India's biggest tax reform in 70 years of independence and will help modernise Asia's third largest economy.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

33,349.31 -340.78 ( -1.01%)

NIFTY 50

10,030.00 -94.90 ( -0.94%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 180.70 -8.90
Reliance 1,044.90 1.37
Indiabulls Hsg 683.90 -0.75
Bajaj Finance 2,338.90 0.17
Equitas Holding 99.05 -22.77
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 180.55 -8.97
Indiabulls Hsg 685.05 -0.52
Equitas Holding 99.05 -23.34
Dewan Housing 182.85 0.55
Reliance 1,044.70 1.41
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
UPL 622.70 3.88
Titan Company 806.90 1.98
Tata Motors 168.50 1.91
Bajaj Auto 2,513.75 1.46
Reliance 1,044.90 1.37
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 168.85 2.09
Reliance 1,044.70 1.41
Bajaj Auto 2,505.55 1.13
Tata Steel 551.10 0.83
Bharti Airtel 298.30 0.83
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 180.70 -8.90
JSW Steel 337.45 -4.51
Axis Bank 537.70 -4.16
HCL Tech 966.60 -3.81
Grasim 759.05 -3.27
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 180.55 -8.97
Axis Bank 537.35 -4.04
IndusInd Bank 1,445.10 -3.14
TCS 1,799.60 -2.86
Kotak Mahindra 1,159.05 -2.48
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...