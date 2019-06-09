Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

GST Council to Meet on June 20, May Fix Rs 50 Crore Turnover Threshold for E-invoice

Analysis of return filing shows that as many as 68,041 businesses have reported a turnover of over Rs 50 crore and accounted for 66.6 per cent of total GST paid in 2017-18.

PTI

Updated:June 9, 2019, 11:47 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
GST Council to Meet on June 20, May Fix Rs 50 Crore Turnover Threshold for E-invoice
Image for representation. (Network18 Creatives)
Loading...

New Delhi: The finance ministry is likely to propose Rs 50 crore as the turnover threshold for entities to generate e-invoice on a centralised government portal for business-to-business (B2B) sales as it looks to curb GST evasion, an official said.

The GST Council, which will meet on June 20, will take a final decision on the turnover threshold for issuance of e-invoice for B2B sales after consultation with states.

Analysis of return filing shows that as many as 68,041 businesses have reported a turnover of over Rs 50 crore and accounted for 66.6 per cent of total GST paid in 2017-18.

Further, while these businesses account for just 1.02 per cent of GST payers, they make up almost 30 per cent of the B2B invoices generated in the system.

"The turnover threshold for entities to generate e-invoice for B2B sales is likely to be fixed at Rs 50 crore if the GST Council agrees. With this threshold, big taxpayers who are better placed technologically to integrate their software would have to generate e-invoice for B2B sales," the official told PTI.

With e-invoice generation, entities with turnover above Rs 50 crore would be saved from the twin activities of filing returns and uploading invoices. From the government's side, this would help in curbing invoice misuse and tax evasion.

The official further said that under the current system, there is a gap between the time of generation invoices and filing of sales returns.

The number of entities filing monthly summary sales return GSTR-3B and paying GST is higher than those filing outward supply return GSTR-1, in which invoice-wise details have to be filed. Analysis suggests the gap could be either because of genuine difficulty in uploading invoices or with the intention of misusing Input Tax Credit (ITC), the official said.

The ministry is planning to roll out the e-invoice system by September.

The official further said that data analysis shows that as many as 3.9 crore B2B invoices worth above Rs 50,000 are generated every month, which works out to be 12 lakh per day.

The number increases to about 1 crore per day if all B2B invoices generated irrespective of amount are taken into account.

The official said 1 crore invoice generation per day can be handled by GSTN/NIC as this would be similar to the number of e-way bills currently being generated on the portal.

The ministry feels that e-invoice would increase ease of doing business if it becomes part of using a business process and there is no need for additional reporting, the official said.

AMRG & Associates Partner Rajat Mohan said, "Government must develop a risk profile of all the taxpayers and it can be easily figured out that big corporates are rarely involved in activities of tax avoidance, thereby anti-tax evasion measures should be eyed at tier-II and tier-III taxpayers in a phased manner."

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 
S&P BSE SENSEX

39,615.90 +86.18 ( +0.22%)

NIFTY 50

11,870.65 +26.90 ( +0.23%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 731.10 -0.64
SBI 342.05 1.53
IndusInd Bank 1,552.20 1.94
Yes Bank 139.90 -2.44
Just Dial 739.80 2.29
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Real 128.20 -2.58
AAVAS Financier 1,376.75 1.44
Indiabulls Hsg 732.85 -0.45
Yes Bank 139.95 -2.37
Dewan Housing 83.50 -11.08
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 279.65 2.25
IndusInd Bank 1,552.20 1.94
Tech Mahindra 750.75 1.73
Bajaj Finance 3,509.45 1.64
M&M 644.05 1.57
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,550.90 1.90
Bajaj Finance 3,511.40 1.69
M&M 644.00 1.49
SBI 341.65 1.36
ICICI Bank 416.85 1.28
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Dr Reddys Labs 2,580.70 -2.88
Yes Bank 139.90 -2.44
Power Grid Corp 191.75 -1.89
Cipla 549.50 -1.84
JSW Steel 262.40 -1.61
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 139.95 -2.37
Power Grid Corp 191.20 -2.22
Coal India 265.00 -1.23
Sun Pharma 399.55 -1.13
Bajaj Auto 2,964.05 -0.89
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram