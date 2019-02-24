LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

GST Council to Meet Today, May Announce Rate Cut for Real Estate

A report had said that the move would boost buying of under-construction houses as the current GST rates forced buyers to go for ready-to-move-in properties.

News18.com

Updated:February 24, 2019, 8:35 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
GST Council to Meet Today, May Announce Rate Cut for Real Estate
A labourer takes a break from her work at the construction site of a residential complex in Noida. (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: The GST Council is expected to announce a cut in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) for real estate as well as address the issue of tax rate on lottery at its meeting on Sunday.

A panel of ministers on real estate sector led by Gujarat deputy chief minister Nitin Patel had suggested bringing down the rates on under-construction properties to 5 per cent, without input credit, from 12 per cent and for affordable housing, 3 per cent from 8 per cent.

The move was not implemented as non-BJP ruled states had opposed announcing of the decision in their absence in the last meeting, held through video conference. Interim finance minister Piyush Goyal had favoured a cut in tax rates for real estate.

A PTI report had said that the move would boost buying of under-construction houses as the current GST rates forced buyers to go for ready-to-move-in properties.

Meanwhile, the meeting is also expected to address the issue of tax rate on lottery. A panel headed by Maharashtra finance minister Sudhir Mungatiwar has recommended a uniform rate of 18 per cent or 28 per cent on lottery.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

35,871.48 -26.87 ( -0.07%)

NIFTY 50

10,791.65 +1.80 ( +0.02%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Kotak Mahindra 1,237.90 -3.98
Yes Bank 222.00 3.18
Reliance 1,232.35 -1.17
Indiabulls Hsg 679.95 -0.58
Axis Bank 702.05 0.70
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Kotak Mahindra 1,241.05 -3.71
Reliance 1,232.60 -1.11
Yes Bank 221.95 3.23
Indiabulls Hsg 680.35 -0.40
HDFC Bank 2,091.65 -1.11
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
IOC 137.20 4.65
HPCL 230.95 3.59
Yes Bank 222.00 3.18
JSW Steel 285.85 3.18
Vedanta 169.65 3.07
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 221.95 3.23
Tata Motors 174.55 2.86
Vedanta 169.30 2.86
NTPC 139.70 2.27
M&M 646.10 2.01
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Kotak Mahindra 1,237.90 -3.98
GAIL 327.15 -1.37
Reliance 1,232.35 -1.17
HDFC Bank 2,091.45 -1.16
Cipla 541.30 -0.77
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Kotak Mahindra 1,241.05 -3.71
Reliance 1,232.60 -1.11
HDFC Bank 2,091.65 -1.11
IndusInd Bank 1,463.35 -0.56
Bajaj Finance 2,641.05 -0.45
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram