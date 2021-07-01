GST Day 2021: History, Significance and Step-by-step Guide to Log in to GST Portal

India celebrates July 1, 2021 as the GST Day to mark the fourth anniversary of the roll-out of the historic indirect tax regime in the country. The fourth year of GST is a bit special. Over 54,000 GST payers will receive certificates of appreciation from the Union Ministry of Finance for timely filing of returns and a cash payment of the tax. Besides, the Central Board of Indirect Tax and Customs (CBIC) will award a Commendation Certificate to its officers.

History & Significance

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) journey began in 2000 when a committee was set up to draft a law to replace all the multiple flowing taxes in India. It took 17 years for the GST law to get passed through both Houses of the Parliament.

GST was launched on the intervening night of June 30 and July 1, 2017 in a majestic ceremony held in the Central Hall of Parliament.

GST is a multi-stage, indirect, consumption-based tax system in India, which is imposed on various goods and services. It was introduced to subsume a host of domestic indirect taxes such as value added tax, service tax, purchase tax, excise duty, etc., under one head. Petroleum, liquor, and stamp duty have been exempted from GST.

As the Goods and Services Tax regime completes four years, over 66 crore GST returns have been filed so far and lower tax rates have increased compliance, as per the Finance Ministry. Despite the coronavirus-induced lockdown across the country, GST revenue collection in India has crossed the Rs. 1 lakh crore mark for the eighth moth in a row with as much as Rs. 102, 702 collected within the month of May alone, the ministry said.

Step By Step Guide to log in to GST Portal

The GST login portal can be accessed by visiting the official website https://www.gst.gov.in . In order to log in to the GST portal, you have to register once on this portal as you will require your registration details to sign into the website.

Step1: Type https://www.gst.gov.in/ on your Chrome or IE browser’s URL bar and click or press enter to navigate to the official GST portal. The browser will automatically redirect you to the login page.

Step 2: Click on the login button on the home page.

Step 3: Next, the page will ask you to enter your username, password and Captcha code. To proceed, click on the Login button.

Step 4: After you have logged in successfully, you will be redirected to the Dashboard page.

