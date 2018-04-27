GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

GST, Demonetisation Brought 1.8 Million More People into I-T Net: India

India has also committed to remaining mindful of new gaps in the domestic resource mobilisation that may result from financial innovations, including digital finance, and the implications of fin-tech and the weightless economy on financial inclusion and access to finance.

PTI

Updated:April 27, 2018, 1:59 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
GST, Demonetisation Brought 1.8 Million More People into I-T Net: India
GST was rolled out on July 1, 2017.
United Nations: India has informed the UN that the Goods and Services Tax reform implemented by it, coupled with the demonetisation of high-value currency notes, has brought 1.8 million more people into the income-tax net.

Additional Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs A Gitesh Sarma, addressing the ECOSOC Forum on Financing for Development Follow Up, said India is currently implementing a wave of reforms.

Apart from encouraging digital over cash transactions, India introduced the Goods and Service Tax regime which provides for uniform taxes. He said this has led to a 50 per cent increase in the number of indirect taxpayers.

"Coupled with demonetisation of high-value currency notes, the GST brought 1.8 million more people into the income-tax net, he said at the forum on Thursday.

He added that India stands firm on its stand on the fundamental principles of the World Trade , including multilateralism, rule-based consensual decision-making, an independent and credible dispute resolution and appellate process, the centrality of development, which underlies the Doha Development Agenda, and special and differential treatment for all developing countries.

He said the global economic recovery is progressing gradually, with improved resilience and emergence of new sources of growth.

"However, there are concerns that a durable recovery may remain constrained by factors such as the persistence of low productivity and debt overhang problems in advanced economies as well as in some emerging market economies, rising populism and protectionism, and the slow pace of structural reforms, he said.

India has also committed to remaining mindful of new gaps in the domestic resource mobilisation that may result from financial innovations, including digital finance, and the implications of fin-tech and the weightless economy on financial inclusion and access to finance, Sarma said.

Further, stepping up its cooperation with the southern countries in the spirit of solidarity, last year India established the India-UN Development Partnership Fund that supports Southern-owned and led, demand-driven, and transformational sustainable development projects across the developing world, with a focus on Least Developed Countries (LDCs) and Small Island Developing States (SIDS).

"I would like to reiterate that the international community must step up its efforts to fulfill the commitments already undertaken not as a charity but with full realisation that it will be in our collective interest, he said.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

34,969.70 +256.10 ( +0.74%)

Nifty 50

10,692.30 +74.50 ( +0.70%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 539.20 +45.45 +9.21
Yes Bank 348.90 -3.50 -0.99
Maruti Suzuki 8,783.35 -163.10 -1.82
Reliance 996.30 +20.95 +2.15
PC Jeweller 177.80 -59.10 -24.95
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 538.90 +44.35 +8.97
Maruti Suzuki 8,777.95 -169.85 -1.90
Reliance 994.75 +19.40 +1.99
PC Jeweller 177.90 -59.10 -24.94
Yes Bank 348.45 -3.60 -1.02
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 539.20 +45.45 +9.21
SBI 242.60 +9.40 +4.03
ICICI Bank 287.90 +9.05 +3.25
HPCL 305.95 +9.60 +3.24
Larsen 1,377.75 +30.55 +2.27
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 538.90 +44.35 +8.97
SBI 242.65 +9.30 +3.99
ICICI Bank 288.05 +9.30 +3.34
Sun Pharma 524.25 +11.70 +2.28
Larsen 1,376.80 +29.80 +2.21
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
HCL Tech 1,041.65 -35.65 -3.31
Tech Mahindra 670.50 -20.60 -2.98
TCS 3,451.95 -87.30 -2.47
Wipro 276.15 -5.20 -1.85
Maruti Suzuki 8,783.35 -163.10 -1.82
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 3,454.80 -85.55 -2.42
Wipro 275.35 -6.10 -2.17
Maruti Suzuki 8,777.95 -169.85 -1.90
Coal India 285.55 -4.75 -1.64
HUL 1,474.55 -16.70 -1.12
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Know Your Judge: Indu Malhotra

Know Your Judge: Indu Malhotra

Recommended For You