GST Evasion: Centre, State Tax Officers to Share Taxpayers Information to Tighten Enforcement
Currently, state tax officials administer and control 90 per cent of the assessees below Rs 1.5 crore annual turnover, and the remaining 10 per cent is with the central tax officers.
Representative image .
New Delhi: Central and state tax officers will share information about taxpayers for enforcement action as the government looks to tighten enforcement measures to check GST evasion.
"CBIC launches application for sharing information between Centre and State for targeted enforcement action against GST evasion. A big leap in intelligence sharing and cooperative federalism #GST," the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) said in a tweet.
Currently, state tax officials administer and control 90 per cent of the assessees below Rs 1.5 crore annual turnover, and the remaining 10 per cent is with the central tax officers.
For those assessees with an annual turnover of over Rs 1.5 crore, the Centre and states share control in 50:50 ratio.
To plug leakage, the central and state government officials had last month decided to scrutinise goods and services tax (GST) refund claims more diligently, compulsorily investigate all fake claims and step up coordination between income-tax and GST authorities.
It was also decided that GST Network, CBIC and Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) will share data on a quarterly basis for early identification and checking of fraud cases.
Following delay in payment of GST compensation to states by the Centre due to lower-than-expected revenue collection the authorities have decided to step up enforcement actions and data exchange.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Asian Paints
|1,861.00
|-0.60
|Indiabulls Hsg
|319.00
|15.27
|TCS
|2,128.70
|-0.77
|ICICI Bank
|541.65
|0.51
|SBI
|322.00
|3.55
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndusInd Bank
|1,334.55
|4.85
|SBI
|322.00
|3.55
|Bajaj Finance
|4,666.00
|3.06
|Bharti Airtel
|546.75
|2.48
|HDFC
|2,435.50
|1.84
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|178.85
|-2.67
|Infosys
|770.95
|-1.73
|Titan Company
|1,258.70
|-1.66
|ITC
|213.50
|-1.41
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,675.15
|-0.93
Live TV
Recommended For You
- When Kartik Aaryan Introduced His Girlfriend as 'Cousin'
- No Kid-ding: Cops Rush to Save Child in Distress but it Turns Out to be a Goat
- Bushfire Charity Match Moved to Melbourne, Teams Lists Confirmed
- PUBG Mobile Club Open Spring Split 2020 India Group Stage Dates Announced
- Amazon Echo Show 8 Launched in India, Pre-Book Now to Buy For Reduced Price of Rs 8,999