GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

GST Evasion Worth Rs 3,026 Crore Detected in 1 Year: Govt

In a written reply, Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla said between July 2017 and June 2018, a total of 1,205 cases of tax evasion were detected involving Rs 3,026.55 crore.

PTI

Updated:July 31, 2018, 11:16 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
GST Evasion Worth Rs 3,026 Crore Detected in 1 Year: Govt
Image for representation.
Loading...
New Delhi: The government has detected GST evasion worth Rs 3,026 crore in the last one year in relation to misuse of input tax credit and non-payment of taxes, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

In a written reply, Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla said between July 2017 and June 2018, a total of 1,205 cases of tax evasion were detected involving Rs 3,026.55 crore.

"Nature of cases include misuse of Input Tax credit, misdeclaration in the GST returns, tax declared in GST returns and not paid and cases where GST returns not filed and tax not paid," he said.

In a separate reply, Shukla said a total of 487 cases involving an amount of Rs 1,320 crore have been detected in the months of May and June this year.

As many as 3.67 per cent of the registered tax payers contribute about 79.52 per cent of total tax collected.

Businesses with turnover of over Rs 500 crore account for 79.53 per cent of the total taxes collected by the government, he said.

"Government is taking necessary measures to increase tax compliance for all categories of tax payers," Shukla said.

In another reply, the minister said 3,634.54 kg gold worth Rs 1,078.71 crore has been seized since the implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST), from July 1, 2017.

"All Directorates/field formations have been alerted to be vigilant and to carry out proper checks to thwart and detect the cases of smuggling of gold," Shukla said, adding GST aids to control the unofficial import of gold into India.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

37,606.58 +112.18 ( +0.30%)

Nifty 50

11,356.50 +36.95 ( +0.33%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,186.00 +34.60 +3.01
Axis Bank 550.40 -19.25 -3.38
SBI 293.50 -3.90 -1.31
Dabur India 421.55 +28.10 +7.14
Interglobe Avi 929.70 -75.35 -7.50
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 1,365.00 +11.85 +0.88
Zee Entertain 526.50 +1.95 +0.37
Reliance 1,185.85 +36.15 +3.14
INOX Leisure 194.55 -1.25 -0.64
Interglobe Avi 929.05 -75.20 -7.49
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tech Mahindra 680.75 +25.30 +3.86
Reliance 1,186.00 +34.60 +3.01
Dr Reddys Labs 2,127.80 +60.60 +2.93
Hero Motocorp 3,294.45 +84.50 +2.63
HUL 1,731.65 +42.95 +2.54
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,185.85 +36.15 +3.14
Hero Motocorp 3,293.80 +88.80 +2.77
HUL 1,731.60 +42.60 +2.52
Adani Ports 400.10 +9.40 +2.41
Bharti Airtel 390.70 +7.55 +1.97
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 550.40 -19.25 -3.38
Indiabulls Hsg 1,297.05 -43.70 -3.26
Eicher Motors 27,798.55 -796.10 -2.78
HDFC 1,994.85 -33.90 -1.67
BPCL 389.75 -6.00 -1.52
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 550.10 -18.35 -3.23
HDFC 1,994.75 -33.30 -1.64
SBI 293.40 -3.95 -1.33
ITC 297.20 -3.90 -1.30
Tata Motors 264.15 -3.15 -1.18
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?

What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...