Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

GST Helping Households Save Rs 320 Per Month on Consumption of Essentials: Report

Wheat, rice and flour attracted 2.5%, 2.75% and 3.5% tax, respectively, before July 2017. Tax rates on these essential items have been slashed to zero after the launch of the GST regime, the report added.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 2, 2019, 3:09 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
GST Helping Households Save Rs 320 Per Month on Consumption of Essentials: Report
Representative Image. (PTI)

After India shifted to the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime on July 1, 2017, Indian households have been able to save an average of Rs 320 per month each on consumption of staples such as cereals, edible oil, sugar, snacks and sweets.

The note was prepared by the finance ministry to determine the impact of GST on households, according to a report by the Hindustan Times that attributed the information to an internal finance ministry source.

“GST has helped the common man by adding some more money in his monthly kitty. Direct taxes are paid by those who have a certain level of income, but indirect taxes are paid by every person. In pre-GST era, it was largely in the range of 21% to 33% or even more on various goods or services or commodities but with the GST regime, the indirect taxes were reduced on most of the essential goods and services,” the report quoted a government official as saying.

Further breaking down the benefit, the note explained that a household saves Rs 94 a month on the consumption of cereals such as rice and crop, which are now tax-freeas no GST is levied on them. Indirect taxes on cereals ranged from 2.5% to 2.75% before the introduction of GST.

Also, wheat, rice and flour attracted 2.5%, 2.75% and 3.5% tax, respectively, before July 2017. Tax rates on these essential items have been slashed to zero after the launch of the GST regime, the report added.

The note estimated average savings on edible oil at Rs15 per month per householdafter the GST regime reduced tax on the product from 6% to 5%. The tax rate on sugar was also reduced from 6% before July 2017 to 5% now, resulting in a saving of Rs 6 per month.

A saving of Rs 13 per month is estimated on salted snacks (namkeen) and sweets, while Rs 25 is saved on monthly household consumption of chocolates after the indirect tax rates were slashed for these products, the note said.

“In fact, impact of GST on rates of several products is more than the differences in levies between pre- and post- GST regime because (of) several other local taxes (which used to be levied under the old regime). Levies like entry tax and octroi had an impact of about 2% on the cost of products,” another official was quoted in the report.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
NIFTY 50

12,048.75 -7.30 ( -0.06%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 305.40 5.13
Bharti Airtel 457.60 3.42
Yes Bank 64.55 -5.49
Reliance 1,584.95 2.18
Vodafone Idea 7.75 13.14
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 305.10 5.08
Yes Bank 64.55 -5.49
Infosys 693.35 -0.37
Reliance 1,584.50 2.17
Bharti Airtel 457.50 3.44
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 458.00 3.51
Grasim 809.75 2.88
JSW Steel 268.25 2.56
Reliance 1,584.95 2.18
Asian Paints 1,735.95 1.75
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 457.50 3.44
Reliance 1,584.50 2.17
Asian Paints 1,735.60 1.85
Kotak Mahindra 1,634.25 1.23
M&M 534.50 0.84
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 64.55 -5.49
Eicher Motors 21,795.05 -4.75
Bharti Infratel 262.40 -5.03
Bajaj Finance 3,954.90 -2.93
ONGC 128.10 -2.77
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 64.55 -5.49
Bajaj Finance 3,955.85 -2.88
ONGC 128.00 -2.85
Sun Pharma 439.40 -2.31
Tech Mahindra 748.30 -1.73
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram