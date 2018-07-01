English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
GST Helpline Number for Consumers Soon, Says Piyush Goyal
The Union Minister for Railways, Coal, Finance and Corporate Affairs also appealed to consumers to demand for bills, whenever they buy any goods or services which would help in reducing the rates under the GST.
Railways Minister Piyush Goyal during the News18 Rising India Summit.
New Delhi: Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday said that a telephone helpline number will be started soon, where consumers can report against those traders who evade tax by not issuing purchase bill.
According to the Finance Ministry's tweets, the Union Minister for Railways, Coal, Finance and Corporate Affairs also appealed to consumers to demand for bills, whenever they buy any goods or services which would help in reducing the rates under the GST.
According to the Finance Ministry's tweets, the Union Minister for Railways, Coal, Finance and Corporate Affairs also appealed to consumers to demand for bills, whenever they buy any goods or services which would help in reducing the rates under the GST.
