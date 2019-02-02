LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Budget Highlights

  • Sensex up after budget announcement
  • No TDS on bank, post office interest up to Rs 40,000
  • 12 cr farmers to get Rs 500/month directly in bank accounts
  • 26 weeks of maternity leave
  • Rs 76,800 crore allocated for welfare of SCs/STs
  • TDS threshold on rental income raised from Rs 1.8 lakh to 2.4 lakh
  • Income tax will be levied on second self-occupied house
  • India to become $5 trillion ecomony in 5 yrs
  • Allocation to North East region increased by 21% to Rs 58,166 cr
  • 1 lakh digital villages to be created in next five years
  • Mobile consumption data has risen by 50 times
  • No change in direct tax slabs
  • 27 km of highways built each day
  • Defence budget increases to Rs 3 lakh crore
  • Rs 19,000 cr for construction of rural roads
  • Gratuity limit increased from 10 lakh to 30 lakh rupees
  • Monthly pension of Rs 3000 for workers of unorganised sector
  • Rs 3 lakh cr recovered from corporate loan defaulters: FM
  • Rashtriya Kamdhenu Ayog for welfare of cows
  • 12 cr farmers to be benefited of minimum income support
  • Rs 6000 per year for farmers who own 2 hectares or less
  • India attracted $239 billion in FDI in last five years
  • Rs 60,000 crore allocated for MGNREGA
  • Contained inflation and restored fiscal balance: FM
  • Rupee slips by 9 paise to 71.17 against dollar
  • Current account deficit is likely to be 2.5%
  • 2018-19 revised fiscal deficit target at 3.4%
  • 5.4 lakh villages declared as open defecation-free
  • Rs 19,000 cr for rural roads under Gram Sadak Yojana
»
1-min read

GST Mop-up Rises to Rs 1.02 Lakh Crore in January

This is the third time in current fiscal that revenues from Goods and Services Tax (GST) have crossed Rs 1 lakh crore mark. In April and October too, the collections surpassed this milestone.

PTI

Updated:February 2, 2019, 1:56 PM IST
GST Mop-up Rises to Rs 1.02 Lakh Crore in January
Image for representation.
Loading...
New Delhi: GST collections in January rose to Rs 1.02 lakh crore — the second highest monthly mop-up after April, the finance ministry said on Saturday.

This is a significant increase from the collection of Rs 94,725 crore in December 2018, and 14 per cent higher than January 2018 collection of Rs 89,825 crore.

The total number of sales return or GSTR-3B filed for the month of December up to January 31, 2019 is 73.3 lakh.

"The total gross GST revenue collected in January 2019 is Rs 1,02,503 crore of which Central GST is Rs 17,763 crore, State GST (SGST) is Rs 24,826 crore, Integrated GST (IGST) is Rs 51,225 crore and Cess is Rs 8,690 crore," the ministry said in a statement.

This is the third time in current fiscal that revenues from Goods and Services Tax (GST) have crossed Rs 1 lakh crore mark. In April and October too, the collections surpassed this milestone.

The government has settled Rs 18,344 crore to CGST and Rs 14,677 crore to SGST from IGST as regular settlement.

The total revenue earned by the central government and state governments after regular settlement in December 2018 is Rs 36,107 crore for CGST and Rs 39,503 crore for SGST.

GST collection stood at Rs 1.03 lakh crore in April, Rs 94,016 crore in May, Rs 95,610 crore in June, Rs 96,483 crore in July, Rs 93,960 crore in August, Rs 94,442 crore in September, Rs 1,00,710 crore in October, Rs 97,637 crore in November and Rs 94,725 crore in December 2018.


S&P BSE SENSEX

36,469.43 +212.74 ( +0.59%)

NIFTY 50

10,893.65 +62.70 ( +0.58%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Maruti Suzuki 6,962.30 4.84
SBI 284.40 -3.15
Vedanta 162.15 -17.84
Yes Bank 185.60 -4.38
Reliance 1,249.95 1.86
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 716.40 -0.91
Maruti Suzuki 6,956.55 4.96
SBI 284.30 -3.09
Yes Bank 185.65 -4.45
Reliance 1,247.30 1.65
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Hero Motocorp 2,807.25 7.39
Maruti Suzuki 6,962.30 4.84
HCL Tech 1,043.85 3.85
Eicher Motors 19,663.40 3.46
Asian Paints 1,457.20 3.16
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Hero Motocorp 2,807.35 7.48
Maruti Suzuki 6,956.55 4.96
HCL Tech 1,044.00 3.86
Asian Paints 1,456.95 3.14
Bajaj Finance 2,627.55 2.23
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 162.15 -17.84
Zee Entertain 354.40 -6.79
Yes Bank 185.60 -4.38
SBI 284.40 -3.15
ICICI Bank 354.65 -2.69
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 162.30 -17.82
Yes Bank 185.65 -4.45
SBI 284.30 -3.09
ICICI Bank 354.50 -2.68
Axis Bank 716.40 -0.91
See all Top Losers »

