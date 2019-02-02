English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
GST Mop-up Rises to Rs 1.02 Lakh Crore in January
This is the third time in current fiscal that revenues from Goods and Services Tax (GST) have crossed Rs 1 lakh crore mark. In April and October too, the collections surpassed this milestone.
Image for representation.
Loading...
New Delhi: GST collections in January rose to Rs 1.02 lakh crore — the second highest monthly mop-up after April, the finance ministry said on Saturday.
This is a significant increase from the collection of Rs 94,725 crore in December 2018, and 14 per cent higher than January 2018 collection of Rs 89,825 crore.
The total number of sales return or GSTR-3B filed for the month of December up to January 31, 2019 is 73.3 lakh.
"The total gross GST revenue collected in January 2019 is Rs 1,02,503 crore of which Central GST is Rs 17,763 crore, State GST (SGST) is Rs 24,826 crore, Integrated GST (IGST) is Rs 51,225 crore and Cess is Rs 8,690 crore," the ministry said in a statement.
This is the third time in current fiscal that revenues from Goods and Services Tax (GST) have crossed Rs 1 lakh crore mark. In April and October too, the collections surpassed this milestone.
The government has settled Rs 18,344 crore to CGST and Rs 14,677 crore to SGST from IGST as regular settlement.
The total revenue earned by the central government and state governments after regular settlement in December 2018 is Rs 36,107 crore for CGST and Rs 39,503 crore for SGST.
GST collection stood at Rs 1.03 lakh crore in April, Rs 94,016 crore in May, Rs 95,610 crore in June, Rs 96,483 crore in July, Rs 93,960 crore in August, Rs 94,442 crore in September, Rs 1,00,710 crore in October, Rs 97,637 crore in November and Rs 94,725 crore in December 2018.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
This is a significant increase from the collection of Rs 94,725 crore in December 2018, and 14 per cent higher than January 2018 collection of Rs 89,825 crore.
The total number of sales return or GSTR-3B filed for the month of December up to January 31, 2019 is 73.3 lakh.
"The total gross GST revenue collected in January 2019 is Rs 1,02,503 crore of which Central GST is Rs 17,763 crore, State GST (SGST) is Rs 24,826 crore, Integrated GST (IGST) is Rs 51,225 crore and Cess is Rs 8,690 crore," the ministry said in a statement.
This is the third time in current fiscal that revenues from Goods and Services Tax (GST) have crossed Rs 1 lakh crore mark. In April and October too, the collections surpassed this milestone.
The government has settled Rs 18,344 crore to CGST and Rs 14,677 crore to SGST from IGST as regular settlement.
The total revenue earned by the central government and state governments after regular settlement in December 2018 is Rs 36,107 crore for CGST and Rs 39,503 crore for SGST.
GST collection stood at Rs 1.03 lakh crore in April, Rs 94,016 crore in May, Rs 95,610 crore in June, Rs 96,483 crore in July, Rs 93,960 crore in August, Rs 94,442 crore in September, Rs 1,00,710 crore in October, Rs 97,637 crore in November and Rs 94,725 crore in December 2018.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
PM Modi Speaks Ahead of Budget Session
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget For Ballot: What To Expect As Govt Tries To Woo Voters Ahead of Polls
-
Wednesday 30 January , 2019
News18 Analysis: The Cost of Election Year Populism
-
Monday 21 January , 2019
News18 Explains: What Is An Interim Budget And Why It Matters For Modi Govt.
-
Thursday 31 January , 2019
Budget 2019: Sugarcane Farmers on Pending Payments And Demands
PM Modi Speaks Ahead of Budget Session
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget For Ballot: What To Expect As Govt Tries To Woo Voters Ahead of Polls
Wednesday 30 January , 2019 News18 Analysis: The Cost of Election Year Populism
Monday 21 January , 2019 News18 Explains: What Is An Interim Budget And Why It Matters For Modi Govt.
Thursday 31 January , 2019 Budget 2019: Sugarcane Farmers on Pending Payments And Demands
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,962.30
|4.84
|SBI
|284.40
|-3.15
|Vedanta
|162.15
|-17.84
|Yes Bank
|185.60
|-4.38
|Reliance
|1,249.95
|1.86
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Axis Bank
|716.40
|-0.91
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,956.55
|4.96
|SBI
|284.30
|-3.09
|Yes Bank
|185.65
|-4.45
|Reliance
|1,247.30
|1.65
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Hero Motocorp
|2,807.25
|7.39
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,962.30
|4.84
|HCL Tech
|1,043.85
|3.85
|Eicher Motors
|19,663.40
|3.46
|Asian Paints
|1,457.20
|3.16
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Hero Motocorp
|2,807.35
|7.48
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,956.55
|4.96
|HCL Tech
|1,044.00
|3.86
|Asian Paints
|1,456.95
|3.14
|Bajaj Finance
|2,627.55
|2.23
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Vedanta
|162.15
|-17.84
|Zee Entertain
|354.40
|-6.79
|Yes Bank
|185.60
|-4.38
|SBI
|284.40
|-3.15
|ICICI Bank
|354.65
|-2.69
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Vedanta
|162.30
|-17.82
|Yes Bank
|185.65
|-4.45
|SBI
|284.30
|-3.09
|ICICI Bank
|354.50
|-2.68
|Axis Bank
|716.40
|-0.91
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Polar Vortex: US Woman's Wet Hair Instantly Freezes into 'Cool' Hairdo, Video Goes Viral
- Bacon, Not Stirred: Animal Lovers Fear for Pet Piglets On Eve of Chinese Lunar Year of The Pig
- Ankita Lokhande Reacts to Manikarnika Row, Says 'Most of My Scenes Have Been Shot by Kangana'
- Jaya Prada Reveals She Contemplated Suicide After Her Morphed Pictures with Amar Singh Went Viral
- Weekly Tech Recap: Budget 2019, Samsung Galaxy M20 Review, Apple FaceTime Bug and More
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results