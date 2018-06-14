GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
GST Payers can Approach Jurisdictional Tax Officer to Change Username, Password

Taxpayer would be required to approach the concerned jurisdictional tax officer to get the password for the GSTIN allotted to the business. Taxpayers can check jurisdiction through 'Search Taxpayer' option available on GST portal.

PTI

Updated:June 14, 2018, 2:21 PM IST
GST Payers can Approach Jurisdictional Tax Officer to Change Username, Password
Image for representation.
New Delhi: The Finance Ministry today said GST registrants can approach jurisdictional tax officer with valid documents to change the e-mail and mobile number recorded against their GST identification number (GSTIN).

The revenue department had received complaints from taxpayers that the intermediaries who were authorised by them to apply for registration on their behalf had used their own e-mail and mobile number during the process.

These intermediaries are not sharing the user details with the taxpayers.

"With a view to address this difficulty of the taxpayer, a functionality to update e-mail and mobile number of the authorised signatory is available in the GST system.

"The e-mail and mobile number can be updated by the concerned jurisdictional tax authority of the taxpayer," the ministry said in a statement.

Taxpayer would be required to approach the concerned jurisdictional tax officer to get the password for the GSTIN allotted to the business. Taxpayers can check jurisdiction through 'Search Taxpayer' option available on GST portal.

Taxpayer would be required to provide valid documents to the tax officer as proof of his/her identity and to validate the business details related to his GSTIN. Following this, the officer would authenticate the activity and enter the new e-mail address and mobile number provided by the taxpayer.

After uploading of the documents, tax officer will reset the password for GSTIN in the system and username and temporary password reset will be communicated to the e-mail address as entered by the officer.

Taxpayer would then have to login on GST portal using the username and temporary password e-mailed to him. The username and password can now be changed by the taxpayer.

Read full article
