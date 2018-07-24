GST Update: From Brooms to Sanitary Napkins, Handicrafts to Consumer Electronics, Expect Cheaper Goods from July 27, 2018

The 28th GST Meeting has approved making Sanitary Napkins in the GST Exempt Bucket – a demand that was long pending ever since the Goods and Services Tax was launched in India last year in July. Besides the sanitary napkins, there are others items that have been put into the GST Exempt list along with a few more items for which the GST rate has been cut to a lower GST Slab rate. 17 items have been taken out of the 28% GST slab rate. The Centre stated that the GST cut will mean a hit of Rs.6.3K Crores Revenue as these changes come into effect from 27th July 2018, this week.Items Now in the GST Exempt Bucket:Sanitary Napkins – 0% GST from 12% EarlierFortified Milk – 0% GST from 12% EarlierRakhis – 0% GST from Multiple GST Rates EarlierMarbles, stone and wood deities – 0% GST from Multiple GST Rates EarlierSal Leaves (pattal) – 0% GST from Multiple GST Rates EarlierRaw Material used in Brooms – 0% GST from Multiple GST Rates EarlierSupply of Services by an Old Age Home – 0% GST from 18% Earlier17 Items moved to 18% GST Slab from 28% EarlierTV (upto 25”)/Video games – 18% GST Slab from 28% EarlierRefrigerators/Freezers – 18% GST Slab from 28% EarlierWater Cooler/Water Heaters – 18% GST Slab from 28% EarlierJuicer Mixer/Grinders – 18% GST Slab from 28% EarlierWashing Machine – 18% GST Slab from 28% EarlierElectric Iron – 18% GST Slab from 28% EarlierVacuum Cleaners – 18% GST Slab from 28% EarlierShavers/Hair Driers/Hair Curlers – 18% GST Slab from 28% EarlierLeather Goods – 18% GST Slab from 28% EarlierScents/Toilet Spray – 18% GST Slab from 28% EarlierPaints/Varnishers/Wall Putty – 18% GST Slab from 28% EarlierWooden Frames for Photos/Mirrors/Paintings – 18% GST Slab from 28% EarlierLithium Iron Batteries (Electric Vehicles) – 18% GST Slab from 28% Earlierhttps://twitter.com/NamoApp/status/1020690701938388992Special Purpose Vehicles/Work Trucks/Trailers – 18% GST Slab from 28% EarlierItems moved to 12% Slab Rate from 18% EarlierBamboo Flooring – 12% GST Slab from 18% EarlierHandicrafts – 12% GST Slab from 18% EarlierStone Endeavour – 12% GST Slab from 18% EarlierHandbags/Jewellery Box – 12% GST Slab from 18% EarlierWooden Box for Paintings – 12% GST Slab from 18% EarlierGlass Artware /Ornamental Framed Mirrors – 12% GST Slab from 18% EarlierCopper Artware/Iron Artware – 12% GST Slab from 18% EarlierHandmade Lamps – 12% GST Slab from 18% EarlierRubber Rollers – 12% GST Slab from 18% EarlierItems moved to 5% Slab RateEthanol – 5% GST Slab from 18% EarlierFootwear (e-Books – 5% GST Slab from 18% EarlierHandmade Carpets – 5% GST Slab from 12% EarlierBio-Fuel Pellet – 5% GST Slab from Multiple rates EarlierOther Important Decisions taken during the 28th GST Council Meeting July 2018:For Small Traders - Exemption Limit increased from 10 lakh to 20 lakh in the states of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and Uttarakhand.Businesses with turnover upto 5 Crores need to pay GST on a monthly basis, however, file GSTR on a quarterly basis.Textile Industry will be able to claim 7% Input Tax Credit from 27th July 2018 onwards, which will cut effective GST from 12% to 5% now.