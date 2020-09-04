Guar Seed Futures Decline On Ample Supplies

New Delhi: Guar seed prices on Friday fell by Rs 30 to Rs 3,975 per 10 quintal in futures trade. On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar seed contracts for September delivery was trading down by Rs 30, or 0.78 per cent, at Rs 3,975 per 10 quintal with an open interest of 22,245 lots.

Likewise, for October delivery, the futures prices decreased Rs 33, or 0.8 per cent, to Rs 3,987 per 10 quintal with an open interest of 31,850 lots. Marketmen attributed the downward trend in guar seed prices to increasing supplies from growing regions..

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor