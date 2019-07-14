Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Guidelines Soon for State-Owned Banks to Take Over Pooled Assets of NBFCs

To address the stress in the sector, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Budget proposed that public sector banks would purchase high-rated pooled assets of financially sound NBFCs, amounting to a total of Rs 1 lakh crore during FY 2019-20.

PTI

Updated:July 14, 2019, 2:35 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Guidelines Soon for State-Owned Banks to Take Over Pooled Assets of NBFCs
File photo of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
Loading...

New Delhi: In a bid to deal with stress in NBFC sector, guidelines will be issued soon for state-owned banks to take over pooled assets of non-banking financial companies, a finance ministry official said.

"Both Department of Economic Affairs, and Financial Services are in consultation. The eligibility norms for takeover should be out this week or latest by next week," the official said.

To address the stress in the sector, Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Budget proposed that public sector banks would purchase high-rated pooled assets of financially sound NBFCs, amounting to a total of Rs 1 lakh crore during the current financial year.

For this, the government will provide one time six months' partial credit guarantee to PSBs for first loss of up to 10 per cent. The official further said the banks would be allowed to pick up primarily 'AAA' rated assets where chances of delinquency is the lowest and big state-owned banks will be allowed to participate in this.

It will help raise the balancesheet size of the participating banks and provide better-run NBFCs access to liquidity, the official said, adding most of the assets will be not of maturity over 3 years. Banks, which themselves are in stress, will be kept out of this, the official said.

Soon after the Budget, the RBI too announced a special liquidity window which could potentially release Rs 1.3 lakh crore. The NBFC sector came under stress following a series of default by group companies of IL&FS since September last year.

Among others, Sitharaman had said the government will allow NBFCs to raise funds in public issues, and the requirement of creating a debenture redemption reserve (DRR), which is currently applicable for only public issues as private placements are exempt, will be done away with.

As of now, the NBFCs that do public placement of debt have to maintain a DRR and in addition, a special reserve as required by the RBI has also to be maintained. In a bid to improve regulatory oversight, the government also proposed to bring housing finance companies under the RBI from the fold of National Housing Bank.

Sitharaman further said that these steps are aimed at improving the condition of the NBFC sector as a whole.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

38,736.23 -86.88 ( -0.22%)

NIFTY 50

11,552.50 -30.40 ( -0.26%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,509.50 -2.06
Power Finance 124.70 -1.19
Reliance 1,280.50 -0.08
REC 148.80 2.66
Bajaj Finance 3,377.50 -2.13
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,510.35 -1.98
Torrent Power 307.95 0.98
Interglobe Avi 1,356.60 0.13
Tata Steel 472.60 2.34
Bajaj Finance 3,377.75 -2.08
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Hero Motocorp 2,569.80 2.47
Vedanta 167.65 2.44
Sun Pharma 407.70 2.40
Tata Steel 472.90 2.36
Asian Paints 1,361.95 2.21
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Hero Motocorp 2,569.05 2.46
Vedanta 167.70 2.44
Sun Pharma 407.70 2.41
Tata Steel 472.60 2.34
Asian Paints 1,360.40 2.08
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Wipro 258.95 -3.29
ONGC 149.70 -2.22
Bajaj Finance 3,377.50 -2.13
IndusInd Bank 1,509.50 -2.06
Larsen 1,466.85 -1.90
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Finance 3,377.75 -2.08
ONGC 149.85 -2.06
IndusInd Bank 1,510.35 -1.98
Larsen 1,467.30 -1.85
Coal India 231.00 -1.64
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram