Gujarat's Budget 2022-23: Rs 34,884 Crore Allocated For Education

Gujarat Finance Minister Kanubhai Desai presented the Rs 2,43,965 crore budget in the State Assembly, on March 3, for the financial year 2022-23. An amount of Rs 34,884 crore has been allocated for the education department. Presenting the Budget, FM Desai said that the state government is committed to taking education to a higher level through structured as well as quality infrastructure.

He mentioned that a new national education policy has been formulated for the empowerment of children and youth. He said that the policy emphasises research and innovation, skill-building and employment by ensuring gender equality and school enrollment. The policy will focus on infrastructure, capabilities, smart classrooms, digital learning and laboratories.

An amount of Rs 1,188 crore will be spent on the School of Excellence Project from the total allocation. The Minister said that under this project, infrastructure facilities of various schools in the state will be improved to cater to the demands of students.

The Gujarat government has launched an intensive campaign for the construction of new rooms in primary and secondary schools. Work on 2,500 rooms is currently in progress and the target is to build 10,000 new rooms next year. A provision of Rs 937 crore from the amount of Rs 34,884 crore of the education department has been made for this, the minister announced.

According to the budget announcement, 50 Gyan Shakti Residential Schools on the basis of social participation will be started by the government to provide education to 1 lakh students so that high-quality education can be imparted to the talented students of the state on a residential basis. Under this scheme, a provision of Rs 90 crore has been made.

Under the Right to Education Act, a provision of Rs 662 crore has been made for students seeking admission to private schools in the state.

