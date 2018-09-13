GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Gujarat's GIFT City Named Among Top Three Emerging Business Hubs in World

Gujarat-based GIFT City, near Ahmedabad, is featured as one of the significant emerging international financial service centres in the latest edition of 'Global Financial Centres Index 24', released in London this week.

PTI

Updated:September 13, 2018, 9:23 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Gujarat's GIFT City Named Among Top Three Emerging Business Hubs in World
Artistic Visualisation of GIFT City.
Loading...
London: India's international financial services centre at the Gujarat International Finance Tech City (GIFT City) made its global mark by being named among the top three emerging business hubs in the world.

Gujarat-based GIFT City, near Ahmedabad, is featured as one of the significant emerging international financial service centres (IFSCs) in the latest edition of 'Global Financial Centres Index 24 (GFCI)', released in London this week. GIFT is ranked third in the list of the GFCI report, which has highlighted 15 centres that are likely to become more significant in the next few years.

"It is a great achievement for GIFT IFSC to join the GFCI so early in its development as a financial centre and is very encouraging that so many respondents see GIFT as becoming more significant in the future," said Mark Yeandle, Director of Z/Yen Partners and the author of the Global Financial Centres Index series.

GIFT also made a new entry in the main index of the GFCI and ranked 77 in the list of 100 global financial centres. The rank takes into consideration five major factors namely business environment, human capital, reputation, infrastructure & financial sector development. This is a significant achievement for a centre entering for the first time in the main index, GIFT City noted.

"The recognition of GIFT IFSC in list of most significant emerging financial centres and entry into main index of global financial centres by GFCI is the testimony of the contribution GIFT IFSC is making in the international financial services business," said Ajay Pandey, MD & Group CEO, GIFT City.

"In a short span of three years, GIFTIFSC has been instrumental in unleashing and enhancing the international financial services potential of the country," he said.

He attributed the recognition to the "tremendous support and direction" provided by the government of India through the ministry of finance, ministry of commerce, the government of Gujarat, and by all the regulators namely RBI, SEBI & IRDA.

"We at GIFT IFSC feel great pride to be featured in the same league as established centres like London, New York, Hong Kong, Singapore and Shanghai," added Pandey.

Produced bi-annually by the China Development Institute (CDI) in Shenzhen and Z/Yen Partners in London a leading commercial think-tank, the GFCI report takes into account around 100 centres and 10 associate centres globally.

The report presents parameters for measuring the attractiveness of financial centres, apart from providing a strategic understanding into the growth and competitiveness of financial centres.

The latest index notes that while well-established centres, such as New York, London, Singapore, Hong Kong and Tokyo have maintained their lead, emerging centres like GIFT City have made tremendous progress as a new economic and financial centre.

GIFT City is a Gujarat government project, in partnership with IL&FS, aimed at creating India's first global financial hub. GIFT is India's first multi-service SEZ with IFSC status, which will cater to the country's large financial services market by offering global firms world-class infrastructure and facilities.

According to GIFT, the business hub is operational with approximately 12 leading Indian banks clocking foreign currency business transactions worth $12 billion.

While IFSC Insurance sum insured business of 14 insurance companies and insurance brokers has crossed $30 billion, the daily average trading volume of two international exchanges (India INX and NSE IFSC) has crossed $1.5 billion.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

37,717.96 +304.83 ( +0.81%)

Nifty 50

11,369.90 +82.40 ( +0.73%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,252.50 +14.80 +1.20
Axis Bank 635.45 -14.70 -2.26
Yes Bank 314.30 -2.30 -0.73
Sun Pharma 649.90 +19.50 +3.09
Bajaj Finance 2,594.00 -6.75 -0.26
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Dr Reddys Labs 2,529.30 +4.25 +0.17
Eicher Motors 28,819.30 +690.60 +2.46
Reliance 1,252.70 +14.25 +1.15
ITC 306.50 +9.25 +3.11
Colgate 1,105.90 +8.25 +0.75
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Power Grid Corp 193.80 +6.90 +3.69
ITC 306.80 +9.60 +3.23
Adani Ports 376.05 +11.40 +3.13
Sun Pharma 649.90 +19.50 +3.09
Hindalco 237.90 +6.30 +2.72
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Power Grid Corp 193.20 +6.35 +3.40
Adani Ports 376.15 +11.45 +3.14
ITC 306.50 +9.25 +3.11
Sun Pharma 649.85 +18.80 +2.98
HUL 1,627.95 +36.50 +2.29
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 635.45 -14.70 -2.26
Tata Motors 262.40 -4.90 -1.83
HPCL 240.40 -3.30 -1.35
BPCL 334.15 -3.90 -1.15
ICICI Bank 322.90 -3.65 -1.12
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 635.55 -14.95 -2.30
Tata Motors 262.65 -4.55 -1.70
Bharti Airtel 375.00 -4.85 -1.28
ICICI Bank 323.10 -3.50 -1.07
Yes Bank 314.45 -2.25 -0.71
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Shocking Visuals of a DMK District Councillor Beating Up a Woman

Shocking Visuals of a DMK District Councillor Beating Up a Woman

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...