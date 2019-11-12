English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Indian Markets Shut Today for Holiday, to Resume Tomorrow
Financial markets will resume trading on Wednesday. The broader NSE Nifty ended 0.04% higher at 11,913.45 on Monday, while the benchmark BSE Sensex closed up 0.05% at 40,345.08.
Representative image
Mumbai: India's currency, debt and equity markets will remain closed on Tuesday for a holiday.
Financial markets will resume trading on Wednesday, Nov. 13.
The broader NSE Nifty ended 0.04% higher at 11,913.45 on Monday, while the benchmark BSE Sensex closed up 0.05% at 40,345.08.
The 10-year benchmark bond yield closed at 6.77%, while the rupee settled at 71.46 to the dollar.
