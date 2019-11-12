Indian Markets Shut Today for Holiday, to Resume Tomorrow

Mumbai: India's currency, debt and equity markets will remain closed on Tuesday for a holiday.

Financial markets will resume trading on Wednesday, Nov. 13.

The broader NSE Nifty ended 0.04% higher at 11,913.45 on Monday, while the benchmark BSE Sensex closed up 0.05% at 40,345.08.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield closed at 6.77%, while the rupee settled at 71.46 to the dollar.​

