Gurugram Society with 700 Flats Declared Unsafe; Residents Have to Leave in Two Weeks

A housing society with over 700 flats in Gurugram, constructed by the state-owned NBCC (India) Ltd, will be demolished after it was declared unsafe for habitation. District deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav has directed the residents of NBCC (National Building Construction Corporation) Green View in Sector 37 D, which was deemed unsafe last year after a structural audit by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, to vacate the condominium by March 1 citing that the residential complex is no longer safe to live in.

Yadav has also directed the developer of NBCC to provide alternative accommodation to the residents till they carry out the repairs and bear the cost of transportation, shifting and rentals, PTI said in its report.

The decision to demolish the society comes days after a portion of a housing complex named Chintels Paradiso in Gurugram’s Sector 109 collapsed, leaving two women dead.

What Happens to Homemakers?

With the Green View society in sector 37D being declared unsafe by IIT Delhi, the residents have been asked to vacate the area by March 1. Holding the builder’s National Buildings Construction Corporation Limited and its contractors responsible for the plight of homemakers, the administration announced that anybody who wants to quit the society will be given refund along with one month’s interest.

Following a meeting with 140 flat owners and officials of NBCC which had constructed the society, DC Gurugram Nishant Yadav announced that NBCC will provide alternate accommodation to the residents and those opting out of it and taking flats similar to theirs on rent will get reimbursed by NBCC.

“I held a joint meeting with the developer and residents on Wednesday, which lasted about four hours. According to the reports of district town planner and other experts, the building is not safe for residents. Hence, they have been directed to evacuate by March 1," Yadav informed.

What Happens to the Ownership of the Flats?

The residents that the ownership of their flats would remain with them and that no demolition work would be carried out without giving them proper compensation, the deputy commisioner has explained.

Decision on Refunds

Yadav further said that a decision regarding refund would be taken after the report of the second expert committee is filed. He further said that in case the residents are not willing to put up in the society and want a refund even after the report states that the building is safe to live in after the necessary repairs, they will be issued a refund for their properties, a PTI report said.

Chairman and managing director of NBCC PK Gupta said the corporation will take full responsibility as the flats have been constructed by them. The NBCC Green View was completed in 2017, soon after which cracks started to appear in the building.

