‘Har Ghar Jal’ By 2024: Sitharaman Offers Solution to Country’s Water Crisis in Budget 2019

Budget Highlights

  • Ceramic Products
  • Imported Parts of e-Vehicles
  • CCTV
  • Set Top Box
  • Imported Wool Fiber
  • Paan Masala
  • Cigars
  • Imported Platinum
  • Imported Split ACs
  • Chewing Tobacco
  • Cigarettes
  • Tiles
  • Vinyl Flooring
  • Imported Books
  • Imported Defence Equipment
  • Metal Fittings
  • Cashews
  • Digital Cameras
  • Silver
  • Gold
  • Diesel
  • Petrol
  • No Change in Income Tax Slabs, Surcharge Increased
  • 2% TDS on Cash Withdrawal Above 1 cr in a Year
  • PAN and Aadhaar Interchangeable for Filing IT Return
  • Additional Deduction of 1.5L on Interest on Loans for Affordable Housing
  • Start-ups Will Not Be Subject To Scrutiny By I-T Dept
  • IT Deduction of 1.5 lakh on Interest on Loans on Electrical Vehicles
  • New Target of Rs 1,05,000 cr for Disinvestment
  • 1 Lakh Loan for Women
  • RBI to take over as HFC regulator from NHB
  • Rs 70,000 cr for PSU banks to Boost Capital
  • 17 Iconic Tourism Sites to be Developed
  • Aadhaar for NRIs with Indian Passports
  • Streamline Labour Laws to 4 Labour Codes
  • Focus on AI, Virtual Reality and Big Data
  • Appoint Higher Education Commissioner
  • National Education Policy
  • Expand Swachh Bharat
  • 'Har Ghar Jal' Under Jal Jivan Mission
  • Increase Min Public Shareholding from 25% to 35%
  • Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna
  • Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna for Housing
  • Pradhan Mantri Matsyasampada Scheme for Fisheries
  • Strengthen Gramin Bharat - Rural India
  • 100% FDI in Insurance Intermediaries
  • 'Propose a Global Investors Meet'
  • UDAY to be Re-examained, New Package for Power Sector Tariffs
  • Pradhan Mantri Man Dhan Scheme for Retailers
  • Blueprint for Highways, Regional Airports, Gas and Water Grids
  • Public-Private Partnership for Railways
  • Projects 'Bharatmala' and 'Sagarmala' for Infrastructure
  • 'Economy to Reach 3 Trillion This Year': FM
1-min read

‘Har Ghar Jal’ By 2024: Sitharaman Offers Solution to Country’s Water Crisis in Budget 2019

In her Budget 2019 speech on Friday, Nirmala Sitharaman said the government would look towards rainwater harvesting and water discharge management to find solution to India's crippling water crisis.

News18.com

Updated:July 5, 2019, 1:13 PM IST
‘Har Ghar Jal’ By 2024: Sitharaman Offers Solution to Country’s Water Crisis in Budget 2019
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com
New Delhi: Access to drinking water is a priority, said union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman during her Union Budget 2019 speech, while reiterating the newly formed Jal Shakti Ministry's aim of ‘Har Ghar Jal’ by 2024 under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

Sitharaman said that the government would look towards rainwater harvesting and water discharge management to find solution to India's crippling water crisis. "A total of 1,592 blocks have been identified which are over-exploited in terms of ground water, and government will focus on these blocks," she said.

The finance minister also announced additional funds from Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) for the Jal Shakti Abhiyan. The utilisation of CAMPA funds has been a contentious issue and earlier in January, the Supreme Court had directed that funds worth around Rs 54,000 crore be transferred to a new authority created by the Union government for the utilisation by both Centre and state greening activities.

The union minister also stressed on "local infrastructure for rainwater harvesting, management of waste water for sustainability of source" — a key concern flagged by several reports and studies.

Earlier, Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat had informed the Rajya Sabha that government aimed to reduce the time frame fixed by United Nations for providing tap water to all households in the country from 2030 to 2024.

The minister had also said that emphasis is being laid on improving water level in water-stressed districts of the country and steps are being taken to recharge water by treating wastewater. “Until 'Jal ka Andolan' turns into 'Jan Andolan', things will not improve," he had told the House.

