Haryana Budget 2022: Govt Announces Tablets to Students, More Medical Colleges

The Manohar Lal Khattar government in Haryana presented a Rs 1.77-lakh-crore state budget for 2022-23 against the Rs 1.53-lakh-crore Budget in 2021-22 on Tuesday. For the Education sector, Rs 2,0250.57 crore have been allocated for 2022-23. Among other announcements, the government has proposed to start subject-wise Olympiads for Class 8 to 12. Students securing the highest ranks shall be sent to NASA and ISRO on exposure visits. Awards in the form of scholarships will also be provided to the winners of Olympiads.

The Budget session in the Haryana Assembly kickstarted on March 2 and will commence on March 22. Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal on March 7 announced that his government will provide free tablets to students of Classes 10 to 12 across the state. These tablets will be provided to students of Class 10 to 12 in government schools.

Additionally, safe and secure transport facilities for girl students (SATHI - Safe and Accessible Transport: Haryana initiative) are to be notified beyond April 2022. The facilities will be provided to all girl students of government institutions including senior secondary schools, colleges, ITIs, polytechnics, medical, paramedical and nursing institutions.

Advertisement

While announcing the budget, Khattar said that the four districts of the state which still do not have a medical college will get one under this budget. He said: “I announce that the Government will open Medical Colleges in Palwal, Charkhi Dadri, Panchkula and Fatehabad districts – the four districts without a medical

college."

There is a need to promote joint research in allopathy and AYUSH forms

of treatment for each area to understand the other, CM Khattar said. “I hope to establish such the Haryana Health Sciences Synthesis and Research Centre in one

of the medical colleges in the State in 2022-23. The Government will provide funding for the establishment of the Centre. I hope to see over time the distinction between the two merging into a holistic form that provides a cure for the ailments of people," he said in his budget speech.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.