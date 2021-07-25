CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Olympics2020#Coronavirus#ExamResults#RajKundra#MaharashtraRains
Home» News» Business» Haryana Govt Increases Dearness Allowance from 17% to 28%
1-MIN READ

Haryana Govt Increases Dearness Allowance from 17% to 28%

It will put an additional burden of about Rs 210 crore per month on the state exchequer.

It will put an additional burden of about Rs 210 crore per month on the state exchequer.

The increase in dearness allowance will be applicable from July 1, an official spokesperson said.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday announced to increase the rate of dearness allowance from 17 per cent to 28 per cent. The increase in dearness allowance will be applicable from July 1, an official spokesperson said.

The increased dearness allowance also includes the DA payable from January 1, 2020, July 1, 2020 and January 1, 2021, he said. It will benefit about 2.85 lakh government employees and 2.62 lakh pensioners of the state, the spokesperson said.

It will put an additional burden of about Rs 210 crore per month on the state exchequer.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Recommended For You

Tags
first published:July 25, 2021, 22:57 IST