Haryana Hikes Dearness Allowance Rate to 12% For Govt Employees, Pensioners

The hike is estimated to cost state exchequer an extra Rs 17.70 crore per month approximately, Haryana finance minister Captain Abhimanyu said here Monday.

PTI

Updated:May 27, 2019, 7:16 PM IST
Haryana Hikes Dearness Allowance Rate to 12% For Govt Employees, Pensioners
Representative Image (Reuters).
Chandigarh: The Haryana government has enhanced Dearness Allowance (DA) for state government employees, pensioners and family pensioners to 12 per cent from 9 per cent, with effect from January 1, 2019.

The hike is estimated to cost state exchequer an extra Rs 17.70 crore per month approximately, Finance Minister Captain Abhimanyu said here Monday.

He said the burden during current financial year (2019-20) on the exchequer for 14 months from January 2019 to February 2020 would be Rs 247.80 crore.

He said the state government has also enhanced DA by 6 per cent for state government employees, who continue to draw their pay in the pre-revised pay scale or grade as per the 6thPay Commission, from existing 148 per cent to 154 per cent of the basic pay, with effect from January 1, 2019.

This DA enhancement would entail an extra financial liability of approximately Rs 63.55 lakh per month, he said.

The additional financial liabilities in financial year 2019-20 for 14 months from January 2019 to February 2020 would be about Rs 8.80 crore.
