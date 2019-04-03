English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Have Agreed to Every Condition Laid Down by Jet Airways' Lenders, Says Naresh Goyal
Against the backdrop of persisting concerns over the future of the ailing airline, Goyal said he has conscientiously taken some hard, personal decisions in extending cooperation to the consortium of Indian lenders.
File photo of Naresh Goyal.
Loading...
New Delhi: Jet Airways promoter and former chairman Naresh Goyal on Wednesday said he has agreed to every term and condition laid down by lenders to ensure timely release of funds for the airline.
The crisis-hit carrier is set to undergo a debt resolution whereby lenders will take control and also infuse funds worth Rs 1,500 crore.
Against the backdrop of persisting concerns over the future of the ailing airline, Goyal said he has conscientiously taken some hard, personal decisions in extending cooperation to the consortium of Indian lenders.
"... I have agreed to each and every term and condition laid down by them in a timely manner.
"I have given all facilitation for implementation of the 'Resolution Plan' and signed on the dotted line as required to ensure release of the much needed funds committed by the lenders, in order to secure a sustainable future for Jet Airways," Goyal said in a statement.
The statement also comes a day after the airline disclosed grounding of 15 more planes due to non-payment of lease rentals. Under the debt resolution plan, approved by the airline's board on March 25, there would be fund infusion of up to Rs 1,500 crore by lenders as well as conversion of debt into equity. Besides, Goyal and his wife Anita Goyal exited the board.
Post rejig, Goyal's stake will come down to 25 per cent while that of Etihad would reduce to 12 per cent.
The crisis-hit carrier is set to undergo a debt resolution whereby lenders will take control and also infuse funds worth Rs 1,500 crore.
Against the backdrop of persisting concerns over the future of the ailing airline, Goyal said he has conscientiously taken some hard, personal decisions in extending cooperation to the consortium of Indian lenders.
"... I have agreed to each and every term and condition laid down by them in a timely manner.
"I have given all facilitation for implementation of the 'Resolution Plan' and signed on the dotted line as required to ensure release of the much needed funds committed by the lenders, in order to secure a sustainable future for Jet Airways," Goyal said in a statement.
The statement also comes a day after the airline disclosed grounding of 15 more planes due to non-payment of lease rentals. Under the debt resolution plan, approved by the airline's board on March 25, there would be fund infusion of up to Rs 1,500 crore by lenders as well as conversion of debt into equity. Besides, Goyal and his wife Anita Goyal exited the board.
Post rejig, Goyal's stake will come down to 25 per cent while that of Etihad would reduce to 12 per cent.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
‘GAYAB HO GAYA’ Is New Tag Line: Rahul Gandhi On "Stolen" Rafale Papers
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Pulwama Attack Backlash: Can Universities Discriminate Against Kashmiri Students?
‘GAYAB HO GAYA’ Is New Tag Line: Rahul Gandhi On "Stolen" Rafale Papers
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Pulwama Attack Backlash: Can Universities Discriminate Against Kashmiri Students?
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|869.85
|3.62
|Tata Motors
|201.35
|-0.79
|Reliance
|1,375.20
|-1.04
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,072.90
|2.66
|SBI
|320.50
|-2.58
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sobha
|490.60
|-2.67
|Indiabulls Hsg
|869.70
|3.36
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,074.10
|2.78
|Tata Motors
|201.10
|-0.84
|Reliance
|1,373.80
|-1.06
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|869.85
|3.62
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,072.90
|2.66
|Bajaj Finserv
|7,401.55
|1.68
|HCL Tech
|1,120.60
|1.63
|JSW Steel
|289.90
|0.98
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,074.10
|2.78
|HCL Tech
|1,117.10
|1.48
|HDFC
|2,012.75
|1.02
|Tata Steel
|535.40
|0.81
|Hero Motocorp
|2,582.60
|0.50
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|BPCL
|363.20
|-4.55
|Zee Entertain
|404.55
|-3.15
|IOC
|153.45
|-2.97
|GAIL
|352.45
|-2.80
|SBI
|320.50
|-2.58
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|SBI
|320.65
|-2.40
|Yes Bank
|273.75
|-2.37
|Bharti Airtel
|350.00
|-2.11
|Larsen
|1,379.90
|-2.11
|Sun Pharma
|462.90
|-1.48
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Moise Kean 50-50 to Blame For Racist Abuse Received, Says Juventus Teammate; Blasted on Social Media
- Matthew Hayden Goes Undercover Shopping in Chennai But Fans Aren't Buying it
- Kalank Trailer: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan’s Film Appears a Tragic Love Story
- Avengers Endgame Special Look: Fans Going Crazy Over Captain America and Iron Man Reunion
- ‘He is Proof God Exists’: Messi Fans Respond to Pope Francis After Ridiculous Freekick Goal
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results