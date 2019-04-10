English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Have Created Over 1 Lakh Direct and Indirect Jobs in India: OYO
'We are focused on enabling economic opportunities at every level and are committed towards generating gainful employment and entrepreneurship through our growing network of OYO Hotels and Homes in India,' OYO India and South Asia Chief Executive Officer Aditya Ghosh said.
OYO Logo
Loading...
New Delhi: Hospitality firm OYO on Wednesday said it has created over a lakh direct and indirect jobs in India and is aiming to double the number by 2020.
The company is helping empower multiple ancillary industries in the hospitality ecosystem by leveraging scale to make bulk procurement that supports local businesses, OYO said in a statement.
"We are focused on enabling economic opportunities at every level and are committed towards generating gainful employment and entrepreneurship through our growing network of OYO Hotels and Homes in India," OYO India and South Asia Chief Executive Officer Aditya Ghosh said.
He added that over half of the 1 lakh jobs created by it were in smaller towns and cities of India.
"As we grow at scale, so does the possibility of an entrepreneurial ecosystem of direct and indirect employment. We, therefore, aim to double economic opportunities created by 2020," Ghosh said.
Every month, OYO is utilising over 40 lakh toiletry kits across the 1,73,000 exclusive rooms that are part of its chain while procuring 40,000 units of linen, the statement said.
In addition, the company has set up 22 OYO Skill Institutes in the country for training frontline staff in every aspect of hotel management in India, it added.
OYO has footprint in over 500 cities across 10 countries - India, China, Malaysia, Nepal, the UK, the UAE, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, the Philippines and Japan.
The company is helping empower multiple ancillary industries in the hospitality ecosystem by leveraging scale to make bulk procurement that supports local businesses, OYO said in a statement.
"We are focused on enabling economic opportunities at every level and are committed towards generating gainful employment and entrepreneurship through our growing network of OYO Hotels and Homes in India," OYO India and South Asia Chief Executive Officer Aditya Ghosh said.
He added that over half of the 1 lakh jobs created by it were in smaller towns and cities of India.
"As we grow at scale, so does the possibility of an entrepreneurial ecosystem of direct and indirect employment. We, therefore, aim to double economic opportunities created by 2020," Ghosh said.
Every month, OYO is utilising over 40 lakh toiletry kits across the 1,73,000 exclusive rooms that are part of its chain while procuring 40,000 units of linen, the statement said.
In addition, the company has set up 22 OYO Skill Institutes in the country for training frontline staff in every aspect of hotel management in India, it added.
OYO has footprint in over 500 cities across 10 countries - India, China, Malaysia, Nepal, the UK, the UAE, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, the Philippines and Japan.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HDFC Bank
|2,237.35
|-2.18
|Tata Motors
|216.05
|4.93
|Indiabulls Hsg
|824.40
|-0.88
|Reliance
|1,331.40
|-0.23
|Yes Bank
|268.25
|-0.87
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HDFC Bank
|2,242.70
|-2.07
|Havells India
|760.00
|-0.26
|Tata Motors
|215.65
|4.68
|Indiabulls Hsg
|824.45
|-0.86
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,184.10
|-0.47
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|216.05
|4.93
|Cipla
|546.45
|2.72
|Wipro
|281.00
|2.63
|HUL
|1,694.15
|0.81
|IOC
|156.60
|0.77
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|215.65
|4.68
|HUL
|1,691.75
|0.78
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,350.35
|0.61
|Coal India
|239.55
|0.55
|Sun Pharma
|471.45
|0.36
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|340.00
|-3.30
|Hindalco
|211.70
|-2.51
|TCS
|2,040.25
|-2.45
|Asian Paints
|1,409.85
|-2.42
|HDFC Bank
|2,237.35
|-2.18
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|340.05
|-3.28
|Asian Paints
|1,412.45
|-2.15
|TCS
|2,043.80
|-2.12
|HDFC Bank
|2,242.70
|-2.07
|HDFC
|2,027.40
|-1.96
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kumble, Dravid's Fight for Revenue Share Benefitting Cricketers: Sehwag
- OnePlus 7 Pro Leaks With Dual-Edge Display, Triple Camera And Special 5G Variant
- Student of The Year 2: Tiger Shroff Makes a Roaring Entry for the 'Biggest College Event'
- Avengers Endgame Sold Nearly Double the Advance Tickets of Aquaman, Infinity War, Captain Marvel Combined
- Greta Thunberg Affect? 'Flight Shame' is Making Swedes Skip Air Travel
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results