English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Have Strong Sovereign Backing, Adequate Capital, PNB Assures Customers
The country's second largest lender has also dismissed media reports that it has imposed restrictions on withdrawals.
People stand in front of the logo of Punjab National Bank outside a branch of the bank in New Delhi (File photo: Reuters)
New Delhi: Scam-hit PNB has assured investors and customers that it has a strong sovereign backing and adequate capital to deal with the situation in the aftermath of the Rs 11,400 crore fraud.
"We assure you that in your bank, it is business as usual," state-owned Punjab National Bank said in a tweet.
The country's second largest lender has also dismissed media reports that it has imposed restrictions on withdrawals.
"Be rest assured we have a strong sovereign backing. The core strength of the bank is the brand image with rich 123 years of existence, strong CASA base, stable asset quality and increased pace of digitisation," PNB said.
Earlier this month, the bank said that it has been hit by a fraud amounting to about USD 1.77 billion. The alleged fraud was affected by fraudulent Letter of Undertakings (LOUs) issued to firms of diamantaire Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi.
"We have adequate capital coupled with strong non core asset base," said the PNB tweet as multi-agency probe widened into the fraud.
PNB also said that it has the capacity and capability to "handle the situation" and protect the interest of the institution.
"Some news like restrictions on withdrawals etc is floating in some channels. It has been created by some miscreants and is totally baseless," the PNB added.
International rating agencies Moody's Investor Service and Fitch Ratings yesterday warned PNB of rating downgrades, citing likely networth erosion and widening losses at the bank.
Moody's said the review for downgrade will focus on: (1) the timing and quantum of the financial impact of the fraudulent transactions, (2) any management actions taken to improve the capitalisation profile of the bank, and (3) any punitive actions taken by the regulator on the bank.
Also Watch
"We assure you that in your bank, it is business as usual," state-owned Punjab National Bank said in a tweet.
The country's second largest lender has also dismissed media reports that it has imposed restrictions on withdrawals.
"Be rest assured we have a strong sovereign backing. The core strength of the bank is the brand image with rich 123 years of existence, strong CASA base, stable asset quality and increased pace of digitisation," PNB said.
Earlier this month, the bank said that it has been hit by a fraud amounting to about USD 1.77 billion. The alleged fraud was affected by fraudulent Letter of Undertakings (LOUs) issued to firms of diamantaire Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi.
"We have adequate capital coupled with strong non core asset base," said the PNB tweet as multi-agency probe widened into the fraud.
PNB also said that it has the capacity and capability to "handle the situation" and protect the interest of the institution.
"Some news like restrictions on withdrawals etc is floating in some channels. It has been created by some miscreants and is totally baseless," the PNB added.
International rating agencies Moody's Investor Service and Fitch Ratings yesterday warned PNB of rating downgrades, citing likely networth erosion and widening losses at the bank.
Moody's said the review for downgrade will focus on: (1) the timing and quantum of the financial impact of the fraudulent transactions, (2) any management actions taken to improve the capitalisation profile of the bank, and (3) any punitive actions taken by the regulator on the bank.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
-
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Monday 19 March , 2018
Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
Friday 09 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Saturday 17 March , 2018 When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
Monday 19 March , 2018 Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|593.00
|+18.05
|+3.14
|HDFC
|1,800.05
|+25.55
|+1.44
|Reliance
|889.80
|-5.70
|-0.64
|TCS
|2,864.85
|+33.85
|+1.20
|IDBI Bank
|73.70
|-0.05
|-0.07
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Bank
|291.75
|-3.25
|-1.10
|Tata Steel
|593.30
|+18.25
|+3.17
|Infosys
|1,162.10
|+14.95
|+1.30
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,045.60
|-5.75
|-0.55
|IDBI Bank
|73.65
|+0.50
|+0.68
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Infratel
|341.90
|+16.55
|+5.09
|Tech Mahindra
|633.40
|+23.50
|+3.85
|Eicher Motors
|28,360.45
|+957.40
|+3.49
|Tata Steel
|593.00
|+18.05
|+3.14
|Sun Pharma
|508.75
|+11.10
|+2.23
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|593.30
|+18.25
|+3.17
|Sun Pharma
|508.85
|+10.95
|+2.20
|Wipro
|292.50
|+4.45
|+1.54
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,157.40
|+39.20
|+1.85
|Adani Ports
|369.20
|+5.35
|+1.47
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Vedanta
|287.10
|-20.10
|-6.54
|IOC
|173.85
|-4.05
|-2.28
|ONGC
|174.10
|-2.75
|-1.55
|BPCL
|424.90
|-5.85
|-1.36
|Cipla
|552.90
|-6.85
|-1.22
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ONGC
|174.60
|-2.00
|-1.13
|ICICI Bank
|291.75
|-3.25
|-1.10
|Yes Bank
|302.05
|-2.80
|-0.92
|Reliance
|889.55
|-5.75
|-0.64
|NTPC
|166.30
|-0.75
|-0.45
Live TV
Recommended For You
- World's Last Male Northern White Rhino Dead
- Proteas Will Play With Same Intensity, Says Dean Elgar
- Beyonce Glitters in a Golden Gown by Indian Designers Falguni Shane Peacock
- Stephen Hawking's Last Research Paper Could Prove The Existence of Multiple Universes
- Self-driving Uber Car Kills Arizona Woman Crossing Street