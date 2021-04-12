Have You Linked Your Aadhaar with PAN? If Not, Here's How Much It May Cost You

The government has been giving several extensions to taxpayers who have yet not linked their Permanent Account Number (PAN) with Aadhaar. The last date for linking the PAN card with the Aadhaar card was extended by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) from March 31 to June 30, 2021. While extending the date it said that now failing to meet the deadline may levy a penalty against those who are non-compliant.

If the PAN cardholders still do not link their PAN card with the Aadhaar card by June 30, then they will be liable to pay a penalty of up to Rs 1,000. Though the amount has not been specified yet, it will not exceed Rs 1,000.

Linking of PAN and Aadhaar has been mandated by the government for better tracking of financial transactions and to do away with duplicate PAN.

Go to the official website and register on the Income-tax e-Filing portal at https://www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/home Log in to the e-Filing portal by entering the log-in ID, password and date of birth and captcha.As you will login, a pop up window will open prompting you to link your PAN card with Aadhaar card.Or else you can go to profile settings and choose the “Link Aadhaar” option.Provide the required details and verify the details mentioned on the screen with the ones mentioned on your Aadhaar card.After matching the details enter your Aadhaar card number and click on the “link now” option.After this, you will receive a message saying your Aadhaar card has been successfully linked to your PAN card.Visit the official website at www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in.Click on the option of 'Link Aadhaar.'Another page will open from where you will have to select 'click here to view the status,' if you have already submitted a link Aadhaar request.Next, enter details like your PAN number and your Aadhaar number.You will now be able to check the status.

