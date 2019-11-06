HCL Infosystems Shares Plummet 10% After Q2 Earnings

New Delhi: Shares of IT company HCL Infosystems on Wednesday plummeted nearly 10 per cent after the company posted widening of consolidated loss at Rs 39.92 crore for the September 2019 quarter.

The scrip tumbled 8.38 per cent to Rs 7.43 on the BSE. At the NSE, it tanked 9.87 per cent to Rs 7.30.

The company's earnings were announced post market hours on Tuesday.

The company had posted a loss of Rs 33 crore in July-September 2018, a regulatory filing said.

Revenue from operations also declined over 40 per cent to Rs 581.77 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 976.37 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2018-19, it added

