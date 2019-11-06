Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

HCL Infosystems Shares Plummet 10% After Q2 Earnings

The scrip tumbled 8.38 per cent to Rs 7.43 on the BSE. At the NSE, it tanked 9.87 per cent to Rs 7.30.

PTI

Updated:November 6, 2019, 12:43 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
HCL Infosystems Shares Plummet 10% After Q2 Earnings
Image for representation.

New Delhi: Shares of IT company HCL Infosystems on Wednesday plummeted nearly 10 per cent after the company posted widening of consolidated loss at Rs 39.92 crore for the September 2019 quarter.

The scrip tumbled 8.38 per cent to Rs 7.43 on the BSE. At the NSE, it tanked 9.87 per cent to Rs 7.30.

The company's earnings were announced post market hours on Tuesday.

The company had posted a loss of Rs 33 crore in July-September 2018, a regulatory filing said.

Revenue from operations also declined over 40 per cent to Rs 581.77 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 976.37 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2018-19, it added

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
NIFTY 50

11,983.05 +65.85 ( +0.55%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Titan Company 1,163.50 -9.37
Infosys 713.10 2.44
Yes Bank 70.05 2.56
SBI 317.35 -0.58
Reliance 1,440.50 -0.47
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 70.10 2.56
Bajaj Finance 4,231.15 0.03
Titan Company 1,164.00 -9.34
Infosys 713.10 2.49
Power Grid Corp 195.70 0.13
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 70.10 2.64
Cipla 480.25 2.65
Infosys 713.00 2.43
ICICI Bank 479.25 2.33
Zee Entertain 292.45 2.20
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 70.15 2.63
Infosys 713.10 2.49
ICICI Bank 479.10 2.32
IndusInd Bank 1,346.30 2.05
Larsen 1,464.00 1.70
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Titan Company 1,163.50 -9.37
Bharti Airtel 373.20 -2.80
IOC 135.80 -0.88
HCL Tech 1,149.50 -0.79
SBI 317.35 -0.58
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 373.50 -2.80
HCL Tech 1,148.90 -0.81
TCS 2,192.00 -0.44
SBI 317.65 -0.49
Reliance 1,439.50 -0.56
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram