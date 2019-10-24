Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Maharashtra Assembly Elections

0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ YSRCP+ TDP+ INC+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats

Haryana Assembly Elections

0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ BJD+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats
News18 » Business
1-min read

HCL Tech, L&T, ITC, Maruti Suzuki and MTNL Among Key Stocks in Focus Today

HCL Technologies Ltd shares jumped 5.8% as net profit rose from 19.4% to Rs 2,651 crore in the September quarter as compared to the previous.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 24, 2019, 11:08 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
HCL Tech, L&T, ITC, Maruti Suzuki and MTNL Among Key Stocks in Focus Today
HCL Technologies Ltd shares jumped 5.8% as net profit rose from 19.4% to Rs 2,651 crore in the September quarter as compared to the previous.

Indian stocks were trading in the positive zone on Thursday, on the back of strong buying in key index components. At 10:16 am, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 85 points, or 0.22%, to 39,143.74, while the Nifty 50 index inched up 15.75 points, or 0.14%, to 11,619.85. HCL Technologies, Larsen and Toubro, ITC, Maruti Suzuki, MTNL and Indian Bank were among the key stocks in news today. Read on to know more:

HCL Tech: HCL Technologies Ltd shares jumped 5.8% as net profit rose 19.4% to Rs 2,651 crore in the September quarter as compared to the previous, while rupee revenue rose 6.7% to Rs 17,528 crore.

L&T: Larsen and Toubro Ltd (L&T) shares rose 2.5% as net profit jumped 13.3% to Rs 2,527 crore in the September quarter compared with a year ago, while revenue rose to Rs 35,328.4 crore.

ITC, Maruti Suzuki: Shares of ITC Ltd and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd rose up to 1% ahead of their September quarter earnings announcement later in the day. Other major companies to announce results today include Colgate Palmolive, Raymond, PNB Housing Finance, IDFC First, Cummins, Bandhan Bank, Shriram Transport, etc.

MTNL: Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (MTNL) shares gained 4.3% after the Cabinet approved the proposed merger of the company with Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd.

Indian Bank: Indian Bank shares declined 4.5% even as the lender reported a 139% year-on-year rise in its September quarter profit at Rs 358.6 crore.

Hero MotoCorp: Hero MotoCorp Ltd shares slipped 1.6% as net profit fell 10.4% to Rs 874.8 crore in the September quarter compared with a year ago, while revenue dropped 16.7% to Rs 7,570.7 crore.

SpiceJet: SpiceJet Ltd shares inched up nearly 1% as it announced plans to launch a new airline with the Ras Al Khaimah International Airport as its base and set up its first overseas hub in the UAE emirate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
NIFTY 50

11,585.20 -18.90 ( -0.16%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 645.10 -0.85
IRCTC 902.70 0.27
HCL Tech 1,126.65 2.88
Yes Bank 51.00 -0.39
Maruti Suzuki 7,403.00 -0.50
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
IRCTC 902.15 0.19
Apollo Tricoat 287.00 2.55
Infosys 644.35 -0.98
Yes Bank 50.90 -0.68
Maruti Suzuki 7,398.60 -0.55
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
HCL Tech 1,127.15 2.92
Eicher Motors 20,956.65 2.12
Tech Mahindra 736.80 1.40
Bajaj Finserv 8,157.75 1.08
Britannia 3,325.00 0.92
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
HCL Tech 1,127.45 2.90
Larsen 1,444.35 0.94
ITC 253.25 0.90
Bajaj Auto 3,189.90 0.90
Kotak Mahindra 1,620.60 0.49
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 245.20 -5.46
BPCL 505.50 -4.10
Grasim 721.50 -2.91
GAIL 126.15 -1.94
Wipro 250.00 -1.71
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,310.50 -1.65
Bharti Airtel 354.85 -1.57
SBI 272.00 -1.27
M&M 584.65 -1.19
Hero Motocorp 2,683.35 -1.07
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram