HCL Technologies, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries: Top Stocks For Investors on Monday, April 26

Amid strong global cues, Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty traded higher in pre-opening on Monday, April 26. However, investors are keeping an eye on the Covid situation and Q4 earnings going ahead. The BSE Sensex was up 328.37 points or 0.69 percent at 48,206.82, and the Nifty was up 95.80 points or 0.67 percent at 14,437.20.

Top stock to look for the day:

HCL Technologies: The Indian multinational information technology giant reported a lower consolidated profit at Rs 2,962 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 3,982 crore in the same period last year. The company anticipates FY22 revenue to grow in double digits in constant currency terms.

ICICI Bank: The private sector lender reported sharply higher profit at Rs 4,402.6 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 1,221.4 crore in the corresponding period. The company’s net interest income jumped to Rs 10,431 crore from Rs 8,928 crore YoY.

Reliance Industries: The company in a release said RIL and BP (Bharat Petroleum) will start of production from the Satellite Cluster gas field in block KG D6 off the east coast of the country.

Hathway Cable & Datacom: Promoters of the company Jio Content Distribution Holdings, Jio Internet Distribution Holdings, and Jio Cable and Broadband Holdings will sell up to 20.54 crore shares or 11.61 percent of the total equity through an offer for sale (OFS) on April 26-27. The floor price has been fixed at Rs 21.50 per share, and the OFS opens for non-retail investors on Monday and retail investors on Tuesday.

Indiabulls Real Estate: The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 94.5 crore in Q4FY21 against loss of Rs 109.7 crore. Its revenue rose to Rs 731.7 crore from Rs 116.3 crore YoY.

TCI Finance: After Amit Kumar Ray has resigned from the post of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company, the board of directors appointed Santosh Kumar as its new CFO.

SREI Infrastructure Finance: The company's fully-owned subsidiary Srei Equipment Finance has received an expression of interest for capital infusion of an undisclosed amount from global private investment firm Cerberus Global Investments B.V.

Oriental Hotels: The company reported loss of Rs 4.66 crore in Q4FY21 against loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the same period last year. However, its revenue dropped to Rs 52.76 crore from Rs 71.28 crore YoY.

Federal-Mogul Goetze (India): Promoters IEH FMGI Holdings LLC have proposed to sell 55,38,101 equity shares or close to 9.95 percent of the company through OFS on April 26-27, with an option to additionally sell 55,38,100 equity shares.

Dhampur Sugar Mills: The company reported lower consolidated profit at Rs 91.4 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 104.08 crore in the corresponding period. Its revenue fell to Rs 1,068.1 crore from Rs 1,086.85 crore YoY.

List of companies which are going to declare their quarterly or half-yearly results: Tech Mahindra, Castrol India, SBI Cards and Payment Services, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra), Roselabs Finance, Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals, Kedia Construction, Delta Corp, Alok Industries, Automotive Stampings & Assemblies, Benares Hotels, National Standard (India), Schaeffler India, and Snowman Logistics will declare quarterly earnings today.

