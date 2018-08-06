English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
HDFC AMC Shares Zoom 58% in Debut Trade
The stock listed at Rs 1,739, registering a sharp gain of 58 per cent from the issue price on BSE. Later, the stock was trading at Rs 1,806.10, rising sharply by 64.19 per cent.
Representative image/Reuters
Loading...
New Delhi: Shares of HDFC Asset Management Company made a stellar debut at the bourses today, surging 58 per cent against the issue price of Rs 1,100 per share.
The stock listed at Rs 1,739, registering a sharp gain of 58 per cent from the issue price on BSE. Later, the stock was trading at Rs 1,806.10, rising sharply by 64.19 per cent.
On NSE, shares of the company opened at Rs 1,726.25, zooming 56.93 per cent.
The company's market valuation stood at Rs 38,316.98 crore on BSE.
In terms of equity volume, 23 lakh shares of the company were traded on BSE and over one crore shares changed hands on NSE during morning trade.
HDFC AMC's Rs 2,800-crore initial public offer was open during July 25-27. Price band for the offer was fixed at Rs 1,095-1,100 per share.
HDFC AMC operates as a joint venture between Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) and Standard Life Investments.
It is the second asset management company (AMC) to hit the market after Reliance Nippon Life AMC, which had raised Rs 1,542 crore last year.
HDFC AMC has total assets under management of over Rs 3 lakh crore as of March-end this year.
Also Watch
The stock listed at Rs 1,739, registering a sharp gain of 58 per cent from the issue price on BSE. Later, the stock was trading at Rs 1,806.10, rising sharply by 64.19 per cent.
On NSE, shares of the company opened at Rs 1,726.25, zooming 56.93 per cent.
The company's market valuation stood at Rs 38,316.98 crore on BSE.
In terms of equity volume, 23 lakh shares of the company were traded on BSE and over one crore shares changed hands on NSE during morning trade.
HDFC AMC's Rs 2,800-crore initial public offer was open during July 25-27. Price band for the offer was fixed at Rs 1,095-1,100 per share.
HDFC AMC operates as a joint venture between Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) and Standard Life Investments.
It is the second asset management company (AMC) to hit the market after Reliance Nippon Life AMC, which had raised Rs 1,542 crore last year.
HDFC AMC has total assets under management of over Rs 3 lakh crore as of March-end this year.
Also Watch
-
Friendship Day: Bollywood's Lessons On Friendship
-
Sunday 05 August , 2018
Friendship Day: How My Dog Made Me An Entrepreneur
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Why Congress is Wary of Taking a Strong Stand on Assam NRC Issue
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
India to Get 'Fast Track Special Courts' to Deal With Rape
Friendship Day: Bollywood's Lessons On Friendship
Sunday 05 August , 2018 Friendship Day: How My Dog Made Me An Entrepreneur
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Why Congress is Wary of Taking a Strong Stand on Assam NRC Issue
Thursday 02 August , 2018 India to Get 'Fast Track Special Courts' to Deal With Rape
Loading...
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HDFC Asset Mana
|1,802.00
|+702.00
|+63.82
|Axis Bank
|600.00
|+25.25
|+4.39
|SBI
|307.65
|+8.40
|+2.81
|ICICI Bank
|315.70
|+10.70
|+3.51
|PNB
|90.00
|+1.85
|+2.10
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HDFC Asset Mana
|1,801.50
|+701.50
|+63.77
|HDFC Bank
|2,117.00
|-4.00
|-0.19
|ICICI Bank
|315.90
|+11.10
|+3.64
|IndusInd Bank
|2,005.20
|-10.65
|-0.53
|Axis Bank
|600.15
|+25.80
|+4.49
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Axis Bank
|600.00
|+25.25
|+4.39
|ICICI Bank
|315.80
|+10.80
|+3.54
|UPL
|659.80
|+18.75
|+2.92
|SBI
|307.65
|+8.40
|+2.81
|Bharti Airtel
|384.20
|+9.70
|+2.59
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Axis Bank
|599.90
|+25.55
|+4.45
|ICICI Bank
|315.80
|+11.00
|+3.61
|SBI
|307.40
|+8.80
|+2.95
|Bharti Airtel
|383.90
|+9.20
|+2.46
|Coal India
|284.05
|+5.55
|+1.99
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,280.00
|-29.50
|-2.25
|HUL
|1,725.00
|-38.00
|-2.16
|GAIL
|382.50
|-5.70
|-1.47
|Sun Pharma
|578.10
|-7.75
|-1.32
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,254.45
|-26.60
|-1.17
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,280.10
|-29.10
|-2.22
|HUL
|1,725.25
|-34.20
|-1.94
|Sun Pharma
|578.25
|-6.60
|-1.13
|Asian Paints
|1,401.65
|-9.70
|-0.69
|Infosys
|1,356.20
|-7.90
|-0.58
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Shweta Bachchan Nanda's Father-in-Law Rajan Nanda Passes Away; Amitabh Bachchan Rushes Back to India
- Apple Set to Renovate Los Angeles Tower Theatre For a One-of-a-Kind Apple Store
- When an Orphan & Black Slave Got Together to Create Masterpiece Called 'Jack Daniels'
- Michael Jordan Backs LeBron James After Donald Trump Questions Player's Intelligence
- India-Bound All-New 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid with 32 Kmpl Mileage Spotted
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...