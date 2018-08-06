GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

HDFC AMC Shares Zoom 58% in Debut Trade

The stock listed at Rs 1,739, registering a sharp gain of 58 per cent from the issue price on BSE. Later, the stock was trading at Rs 1,806.10, rising sharply by 64.19 per cent.

PTI

Updated:August 6, 2018, 11:57 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
HDFC AMC Shares Zoom 58% in Debut Trade
Representative image/Reuters
Loading...
New Delhi: Shares of HDFC Asset Management Company made a stellar debut at the bourses today, surging 58 per cent against the issue price of Rs 1,100 per share.

The stock listed at Rs 1,739, registering a sharp gain of 58 per cent from the issue price on BSE. Later, the stock was trading at Rs 1,806.10, rising sharply by 64.19 per cent.

On NSE, shares of the company opened at Rs 1,726.25, zooming 56.93 per cent.

The company's market valuation stood at Rs 38,316.98 crore on BSE.

In terms of equity volume, 23 lakh shares of the company were traded on BSE and over one crore shares changed hands on NSE during morning trade.

HDFC AMC's Rs 2,800-crore initial public offer was open during July 25-27. Price band for the offer was fixed at Rs 1,095-1,100 per share.

HDFC AMC operates as a joint venture between Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) and Standard Life Investments.

It is the second asset management company (AMC) to hit the market after Reliance Nippon Life AMC, which had raised Rs 1,542 crore last year.

HDFC AMC has total assets under management of over Rs 3 lakh crore as of March-end this year.

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

37,722.76 +166.60 ( +0.44%)

Nifty 50

11,396.85 +36.05 ( +0.32%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC Asset Mana 1,802.00 +702.00 +63.82
Axis Bank 600.00 +25.25 +4.39
SBI 307.65 +8.40 +2.81
ICICI Bank 315.70 +10.70 +3.51
PNB 90.00 +1.85 +2.10
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC Asset Mana 1,801.50 +701.50 +63.77
HDFC Bank 2,117.00 -4.00 -0.19
ICICI Bank 315.90 +11.10 +3.64
IndusInd Bank 2,005.20 -10.65 -0.53
Axis Bank 600.15 +25.80 +4.49
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 600.00 +25.25 +4.39
ICICI Bank 315.80 +10.80 +3.54
UPL 659.80 +18.75 +2.92
SBI 307.65 +8.40 +2.81
Bharti Airtel 384.20 +9.70 +2.59
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 599.90 +25.55 +4.45
ICICI Bank 315.80 +11.00 +3.61
SBI 307.40 +8.80 +2.95
Bharti Airtel 383.90 +9.20 +2.46
Coal India 284.05 +5.55 +1.99
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Kotak Mahindra 1,280.00 -29.50 -2.25
HUL 1,725.00 -38.00 -2.16
GAIL 382.50 -5.70 -1.47
Sun Pharma 578.10 -7.75 -1.32
Dr Reddys Labs 2,254.45 -26.60 -1.17
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Kotak Mahindra 1,280.10 -29.10 -2.22
HUL 1,725.25 -34.20 -1.94
Sun Pharma 578.25 -6.60 -1.13
Asian Paints 1,401.65 -9.70 -0.69
Infosys 1,356.20 -7.90 -0.58
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Friendship Day: Bollywood's Lessons On Friendship

Friendship Day: Bollywood's Lessons On Friendship

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...