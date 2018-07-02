English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
HDFC Among 7 Most Valued Companies to Add Rs 47,527 Crore in Market Capitalisation
IT majors Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys have emerged as the biggest gainers. The m-cap of TCS soared Rs 13,553.16 crore to Rs 7,07,214.41 crore.
The m-cap of TCS soared Rs 13,553.16 crore to Rs 7,07,214.41 crore. (Representative image)
New Delhi: Seven of the top-10 most valued companies together added Rs 47,527.32 crore in market valuation last week, with IT majors Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys emerging as the biggest gainers.
While Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), Maruti Suzuki India and SBI suffered losses in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday, rest seven firms - including HDFC Bank and Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) - emerged as the gainers.
The m-cap of TCS soared Rs 13,553.16 crore to Rs 7,07,214.41 crore.
Infosys valuation zoomed Rs 13,170.29 crore to Rs 2,85,410.81 crore.
HUL's market cap surged Rs 7,424.69 crore to Rs 3,55,400.40 crore and that of HDFC Bank jumped Rs 7,014.58 crore to Rs 5,48,969.50 crore.
The valuation of Kotak Mahindra Bank rose by Rs 4,107.53 crore to Rs 2,55,753.14 crore and that of HDFC went up by Rs 1,158.68 crore to Rs 3,20,813.23 crore.
ITC's m-cap advanced by Rs 1,098.39 crore to Rs 3,24,695.27 crore.
In contrast, RIL's valuation slumped by Rs 24,881.06 crore to Rs 6,16,499.94 crore.
State Bank of India (SBI) lost Rs 12,449.8 crore to Rs 2,31,414.55 crore and Maruti Rs 2,069.25 crore to Rs 2,66,470.86 crore.
In the ranking of top-10 firms, TCS stood at number one position followed by RIL, HDFC Bank, HUL, ITC, HDFC, Infosys, Maruti, Kotak Mahindra Bank and the SBI.
Over the last week, the Sensex registered a fall of 266.12 points, or 0.75 per cent, to end at 35,423.48.
Also Watch
While Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), Maruti Suzuki India and SBI suffered losses in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday, rest seven firms - including HDFC Bank and Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) - emerged as the gainers.
The m-cap of TCS soared Rs 13,553.16 crore to Rs 7,07,214.41 crore.
Infosys valuation zoomed Rs 13,170.29 crore to Rs 2,85,410.81 crore.
HUL's market cap surged Rs 7,424.69 crore to Rs 3,55,400.40 crore and that of HDFC Bank jumped Rs 7,014.58 crore to Rs 5,48,969.50 crore.
The valuation of Kotak Mahindra Bank rose by Rs 4,107.53 crore to Rs 2,55,753.14 crore and that of HDFC went up by Rs 1,158.68 crore to Rs 3,20,813.23 crore.
ITC's m-cap advanced by Rs 1,098.39 crore to Rs 3,24,695.27 crore.
In contrast, RIL's valuation slumped by Rs 24,881.06 crore to Rs 6,16,499.94 crore.
State Bank of India (SBI) lost Rs 12,449.8 crore to Rs 2,31,414.55 crore and Maruti Rs 2,069.25 crore to Rs 2,66,470.86 crore.
In the ranking of top-10 firms, TCS stood at number one position followed by RIL, HDFC Bank, HUL, ITC, HDFC, Infosys, Maruti, Kotak Mahindra Bank and the SBI.
Over the last week, the Sensex registered a fall of 266.12 points, or 0.75 per cent, to end at 35,423.48.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
-
Movie Review Sanju: Raju Hirani Delivers A Ranbir Kapoor Masterpiece
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
One Year of GST: 10 Things That Shaped The New Tax
-
Saturday 30 June , 2018
Prefer Content Over Box Office Collections
-
Friday 29 June , 2018
Road To 2019: RSS Chalks Out Strategy To Woo Dalits Story So Far
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
Blind Fan Experiences the Thrill of FIFA WC 2018
Movie Review Sanju: Raju Hirani Delivers A Ranbir Kapoor Masterpiece
Thursday 28 June , 2018 One Year of GST: 10 Things That Shaped The New Tax
Saturday 30 June , 2018 Prefer Content Over Box Office Collections
Friday 29 June , 2018 Road To 2019: RSS Chalks Out Strategy To Woo Dalits Story So Far
Thursday 28 June , 2018 Blind Fan Experiences the Thrill of FIFA WC 2018
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Bank
|274.30
|-1.10
|-0.40
|RITES
|215.70
|+30.70
|+16.59
|Tata Steel
|566.95
|-0.80
|-0.14
|Reliance
|968.15
|-4.30
|-0.44
|Fine Organics
|811.75
|+28.75
|+3.67
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Bank
|273.85
|-1.65
|-0.60
|Fine Organics
|811.00
|+28.00
|+3.58
|Tata Steel
|566.00
|-1.85
|-0.33
|Larsen
|1,256.30
|-15.00
|-1.18
|Bharti Airtel
|369.55
|-11.45
|-3.01
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Asian Paints
|1,289.75
|+25.30
|+2.00
|Bajaj Auto
|2,860.45
|+50.15
|+1.78
|IndusInd Bank
|1,952.25
|+20.05
|+1.04
|Infosys
|1,320.00
|+12.80
|+0.98
|GAIL
|342.60
|+2.35
|+0.69
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Asian Paints
|1,289.40
|+25.30
|+2.00
|Bajaj Auto
|2,860.00
|+48.85
|+1.74
|Infosys
|1,318.85
|+12.10
|+0.93
|IndusInd Bank
|1,951.70
|+12.40
|+0.64
|Sun Pharma
|564.60
|+4.05
|+0.72
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Hindalco
|220.60
|-9.90
|-4.30
|NTPC
|153.10
|-6.55
|-4.10
|Bharti Airtel
|370.05
|-11.90
|-3.12
|Adani Ports
|362.85
|-10.30
|-2.76
|Indiabulls Hsg
|1,116.90
|-25.60
|-2.24
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|NTPC
|153.30
|-6.15
|-3.86
|Bharti Airtel
|369.55
|-11.45
|-3.01
|Adani Ports
|363.00
|-9.00
|-2.42
|HDFC Bank
|2,072.00
|-36.05
|-1.71
|M&M
|881.00
|-15.80
|-1.76
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Shah Rukh Khan and His Two 'Vices' Aryan & AbRam Soak Up The Sun in Barcelona; See Photos
- Karan Johar Gets Nostalgic, Recalls 'Years of Love' As He Shares Frame with SRK and Kajol; See Pic
- Avengers: Infinity War 2 Title Released by Accident. And It's Perfect
- LeBron James to Join NBA Los Angeles Lakers in Four-year, $154 Million Deal
- New Ministry of Defence Report Suggests Artificial Intelligence Can Provide "Military Superiority"