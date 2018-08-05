GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

HDFC Asset Management Company to Make Stock Market Debut Tomorrow

HDFC AMC operates as a joint venture between Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) and Standard Life Investments.

PTI

Updated:August 5, 2018, 11:21 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
HDFC Asset Management Company to Make Stock Market Debut Tomorrow
Representative image
Loading...
New Delhi: HDFC Asset Management Company, which recently concluded its public offer, will make its stock market debut on Monday.

HDFC AMC's Rs 2,800-crore initial public offer was open during July 25-27. Price band for the offer was fixed at Rs 1,095-1,100 per share.

The IPO was of 25,457,555 shares, including anchor portion of 6,653,265 shares.

HDFC AMC operates as a joint venture between Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) and Standard Life Investments.

HDFC AMC has total assets under management of over Rs 3 lakh crore as of March-end.

It is the second asset management company to hit the market after Reliance Nippon Life AMC, which had raised Rs 1,542 crore last year.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Axis Capital, DSP Merrill Lynch, Citigroup Global Markets India, CLSA India, HDFC Bank, ICICI Securities, IIFL Holdings, JM Financial, J P Morgan India, Morgan Stanley India and Nomura Financial Advisory managed the company's IPO.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

37,556.16 +391.00 ( +1.05%)

Nifty 50

11,360.80 +116.10 ( +1.03%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 574.75 +27.50 +5.03
Titan Company 919.20 -2.30 -0.25
Reliance 1,176.95 +8.60 +0.74
Indiabulls Hsg 1,377.50 +78.95 +6.08
HDFC Bank 2,121.65 -8.55 -0.40
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 1,378.30 +77.15 +5.93
Tejas Networks 260.20 -11.95 -4.39
Infosys 1,364.10 +8.70 +0.64
ICICI Bank 304.80 +6.95 +2.33
SBI 298.60 +4.60 +1.56
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 1,377.50 +78.95 +6.08
Axis Bank 574.75 +27.50 +5.03
Vedanta 222.40 +8.25 +3.85
Yes Bank 373.20 +11.40 +3.15
GAIL 388.20 +10.55 +2.79
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 574.35 +28.25 +5.17
Vedanta 221.85 +7.70 +3.60
Yes Bank 372.45 +10.70 +2.96
ICICI Bank 304.80 +6.95 +2.33
Kotak Mahindra 1,309.20 +28.20 +2.20
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tech Mahindra 662.75 -6.25 -0.93
Tata Motors 258.45 -2.40 -0.92
Grasim 1,006.20 -8.00 -0.79
Asian Paints 1,411.85 -6.55 -0.46
Hero Motocorp 3,250.55 -13.15 -0.40
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 258.75 -2.20 -0.84
Hero Motocorp 3,246.10 -20.65 -0.63
Asian Paints 1,411.35 -7.10 -0.50
HDFC Bank 2,121.00 -8.25 -0.39
Wipro 278.15 -0.90 -0.32
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Friendship Day: Bollywood's Lessons On Friendship

Friendship Day: Bollywood's Lessons On Friendship

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...