English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
HDFC Bank: Capital Infusion to Aid Semi-Urban, Rural Play
"The additional capital will go a long way in supporting our growth plans over the next few years, especially in semi-urban and rural India," its deputy managing director Paresh Sukthankar said in a video message.
Representative Image. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)
Mumbai: A day after getting the government's nod to raise up to Rs 24,000 crore capital, private sector lender HDFC Bank on Thursday said it will use the funds to grow in semi-urban and rural pockets.
"The additional capital will go a long way in supporting our growth plans over the next few years, especially in semi-urban and rural India," its deputy managing director Paresh Sukthankar said in a video message.
He also welcomed the Union Cabinet's nod and added that the decision bodes will for the overall investment climate as well as foreign inflows into the country.
In a statement, the bank said it had to get the go ahead from the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) as this was an FDI (foreign direct investment) proposal in excess of Rs 5,000 crore not under the automatic route.
The bank has been given the nod provided the overall foreign ownership does not breach the 74 per cent mark.
The Rs 24,000-crore capital infusion plan includes raising Rs 8,500 crore from parent HDFC such that the mortgage major's holding in the bank is retained at 25.60 per cent, while the rest is likely through a qualified institutional placement (QIP) of shares.
Media reports say at Rs 15,500-crore, this will be the highest ever QIP, exceeding the Rs 15,000 crore done by largest lender SBI in 2017.
The bank scrip closed 0.09 per cent up at Rs 2,037.15 a piece on the BSE as against a 0.39 per cent correction in the benchmark.
Also Watch
"The additional capital will go a long way in supporting our growth plans over the next few years, especially in semi-urban and rural India," its deputy managing director Paresh Sukthankar said in a video message.
He also welcomed the Union Cabinet's nod and added that the decision bodes will for the overall investment climate as well as foreign inflows into the country.
In a statement, the bank said it had to get the go ahead from the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) as this was an FDI (foreign direct investment) proposal in excess of Rs 5,000 crore not under the automatic route.
The bank has been given the nod provided the overall foreign ownership does not breach the 74 per cent mark.
The Rs 24,000-crore capital infusion plan includes raising Rs 8,500 crore from parent HDFC such that the mortgage major's holding in the bank is retained at 25.60 per cent, while the rest is likely through a qualified institutional placement (QIP) of shares.
Media reports say at Rs 15,500-crore, this will be the highest ever QIP, exceeding the Rs 15,000 crore done by largest lender SBI in 2017.
The bank scrip closed 0.09 per cent up at Rs 2,037.15 a piece on the BSE as against a 0.39 per cent correction in the benchmark.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Rupsha Bhadra
-
What To Expect From A Salman Khan Film
-
Wednesday 13 June , 2018
News18 Explains: Ramzan Ceasefire Has Been Successful So Far, Will It Last?
-
Tuesday 12 June , 2018
Interview: Sunil Chhetri & Manohar Bhat (KIA Motors) on FIFA World Cup 2018, OMBC
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
What To Expect From A Salman Khan Film
Wednesday 13 June , 2018 News18 Explains: Ramzan Ceasefire Has Been Successful So Far, Will It Last?
Tuesday 12 June , 2018 Interview: Sunil Chhetri & Manohar Bhat (KIA Motors) on FIFA World Cup 2018, OMBC
Monday 11 June , 2018 Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
Monday 11 June , 2018 Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HDFC Bank
|2,037.40
|+5.95
|+0.29
|TCS
|1,787.55
|-36.55
|-2.00
|Sun Pharma
|559.25
|+12.95
|+2.37
|Lupin
|899.60
|+27.70
|+3.18
|Reliance
|1,007.95
|+5.45
|+0.54
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Century
|922.25
|-9.90
|-1.06
|Bharti Infratel
|296.10
|-3.60
|-1.20
|Zee Entertain
|554.60
|-4.40
|-0.79
|Jubilant Food
|2,720.75
|+49.15
|+1.84
|Bharti Airtel
|376.15
|+0.05
|+0.01
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Lupin
|899.60
|+27.70
|+3.18
|Sun Pharma
|559.25
|+12.95
|+2.37
|HCL Tech
|936.95
|+13.25
|+1.43
|Yes Bank
|337.20
|+4.00
|+1.20
|Cipla
|588.05
|+5.95
|+1.02
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|559.65
|+14.00
|+2.57
|Yes Bank
|337.00
|+3.90
|+1.17
|IndusInd Bank
|1,966.60
|+19.50
|+1.00
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,268.40
|+16.40
|+0.73
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,330.00
|+3.75
|+0.28
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infosys
|1,239.70
|-35.10
|-2.75
|Adani Ports
|374.45
|-8.40
|-2.19
|Tech Mahindra
|698.80
|-15.00
|-2.10
|ICICI Bank
|284.75
|-6.00
|-2.06
|IOC
|171.55
|-3.55
|-2.03
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Bank
|284.65
|-6.15
|-2.11
|Adani Ports
|375.45
|-6.70
|-1.75
|TCS
|1,792.25
|-31.95
|-1.75
|SBI
|282.70
|-4.95
|-1.72
|Axis Bank
|531.55
|-8.20
|-1.52
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- FIFA World Cup 2018 Opening Ceremony, Highlights: As It Happened
- Vivo Unveils Nex as The World's First All-Screen Smartphone With Elevating Selfie Camera
- Race 3: What to Expect from a Typical Salman Khan Film
- Watch Brave Cops Drive SUV Across River to Rescue Stranded Family in Kerala [Video]
- 'Tears of Joy': Cricket Fans Get Emotional as Afghanistan Team Makes Test Debut