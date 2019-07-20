HDFC Bank Consolidated Profit Rises 18% to Rs 5,676 Crore

New Delhi: Private lender HDFC Bank on Saturday reported an 18.04 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 5,676.06 crore for the April-June quarter on the back of healthy growth in core income and restricted bad loan proportions.

The bank's net profit during the similar April-June quarter of the previous fiscal stood at Rs 4,808.35 crore.

Consolidated income of the bank rose to Rs 34,324.45 crore April-June 2019 from Rs 28,000.06 crore in the year-ago quarter, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

The interest income grew to Rs 29,176.45 crore in the first quarter of 2019-20 from Rs 23,978.67 crore in the year-ago period, while income from other sources was up at Rs 5,148 crore as against Rs 4,021.39 crore last year.

On standalone basis, the net profit of the lender rose by 21 per cent to Rs 5,568.16 crore in April-June 2019 compared to Rs 4,601.44 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Standalone income increased by 22.7 per cent to Rs 32,361.8 crore during the reported quarter, from Rs 26,367.0 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

On the asset quality, the bank witnessed only a marginal uptick with the gross non-performing assets (NPAs) standing at 1.40 per cent of the gross advances as at end June 2019, from 1.33 per cent by end June 2018. Net NPAs were at Rs 0.43 per cent as against 0.41 per cent a year ago.

In value terms, bank's gross NPAs or bad loans were Rs 11,768.95 crore by June end this year, up from Rs 9,538.62 crore year ago same period.

Net NPAs were of the order of Rs 3,567.18 crore as against Rs 2,907.10 crore.

Provisions and contingencies for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 were Rs 2,613.7 crore as against Rs 1,629.4 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.

The key components for this were specific loan loss, contingent provisions and general provisions, the bank said, adding general provisions included additional provisions of Rs 85.9 crore for standard advances to the NBFC/HFC sector.

The bank said its consolidated advances grew by 17.2 per cent to Rs 880,939 crore as on June 30, 2019 from Rs 751,386 crore as on June 30, 2018.

HDFC Bank said the advances to the vehicle loan segment, where sales volumes have seen some moderation, grew at 8.3 per cent over the previous year.

"The Board of Directors has declared a special interim dividend of Rs 5 per equity share of Rs 2 to commemorate 25 years of the Bank's operations," it said.