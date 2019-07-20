HDFC Bank Consolidated Profit Rises 18% to Rs 5,676 Crore
Consolidated income of the bank rose to Rs 34,324.45 crore April-June 2019 from Rs 28,000.06 crore in the year-ago quarter, the HDFC bank said in a regulatory filing.
Representative Image. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)
New Delhi: Private lender HDFC Bank on Saturday reported an 18.04 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 5,676.06 crore for the April-June quarter on the back of healthy growth in core income and restricted bad loan proportions.
The bank's net profit during the similar April-June quarter of the previous fiscal stood at Rs 4,808.35 crore.
Consolidated income of the bank rose to Rs 34,324.45 crore April-June 2019 from Rs 28,000.06 crore in the year-ago quarter, the bank said in a regulatory filing.
The interest income grew to Rs 29,176.45 crore in the first quarter of 2019-20 from Rs 23,978.67 crore in the year-ago period, while income from other sources was up at Rs 5,148 crore as against Rs 4,021.39 crore last year.
On standalone basis, the net profit of the lender rose by 21 per cent to Rs 5,568.16 crore in April-June 2019 compared to Rs 4,601.44 crore in the year-ago quarter.
Standalone income increased by 22.7 per cent to Rs 32,361.8 crore during the reported quarter, from Rs 26,367.0 crore in the same quarter a year ago.
On the asset quality, the bank witnessed only a marginal uptick with the gross non-performing assets (NPAs) standing at 1.40 per cent of the gross advances as at end June 2019, from 1.33 per cent by end June 2018. Net NPAs were at Rs 0.43 per cent as against 0.41 per cent a year ago.
In value terms, bank's gross NPAs or bad loans were Rs 11,768.95 crore by June end this year, up from Rs 9,538.62 crore year ago same period.
Net NPAs were of the order of Rs 3,567.18 crore as against Rs 2,907.10 crore.
Provisions and contingencies for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 were Rs 2,613.7 crore as against Rs 1,629.4 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.
The key components for this were specific loan loss, contingent provisions and general provisions, the bank said, adding general provisions included additional provisions of Rs 85.9 crore for standard advances to the NBFC/HFC sector.
The bank said its consolidated advances grew by 17.2 per cent to Rs 880,939 crore as on June 30, 2019 from Rs 751,386 crore as on June 30, 2018.
HDFC Bank said the advances to the vehicle loan segment, where sales volumes have seen some moderation, grew at 8.3 per cent over the previous year.
"The Board of Directors has declared a special interim dividend of Rs 5 per equity share of Rs 2 to commemorate 25 years of the Bank's operations," it said.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|RBL Bank
|500.40
|-13.69
|Yes Bank
|83.25
|-2.97
|Bajaj Finance
|3,323.10
|-4.17
|ACC
|1,543.65
|-1.50
|Reliance
|1,249.00
|-1.02
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Biocon
|240.35
|-8.63
|Yes Bank
|83.25
|-2.97
|RBL Bank
|500.35
|-13.71
|ICICI Bank
|410.10
|-2.05
|HDFC AMC
|2,316.85
|6.76
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|NTPC
|129.90
|2.24
|Titan Company
|1,091.05
|1.02
|Coal India
|221.90
|0.73
|TCS
|2,076.95
|0.53
|BPCL
|351.00
|0.50
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|NTPC
|129.85
|2.20
|Coal India
|221.95
|0.68
|TCS
|2,076.95
|0.55
|ONGC
|144.10
|0.42
|Power Grid Corp
|205.90
|0.27
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|M&M
|571.30
|-4.37
|Bajaj Finance
|3,323.10
|-4.17
|Eicher Motors
|17,664.00
|-4.03
|Hero Motocorp
|2,387.40
|-3.71
|Tata Motors
|154.85
|-3.67
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|M&M
|571.35
|-4.36
|Bajaj Finance
|3,322.05
|-4.16
|Tata Motors
|154.80
|-3.73
|Hero Motocorp
|2,387.65
|-3.71
|IndusInd Bank
|1,421.45
|-3.40
Live TV
Recommended For You
- I Hope I Can Get Gold: PV Sindhu Doesn't Want to Miss Opportunity After Reaching 1st Final of 2019
- Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone to Star in Luv Ranjan's Next? These Pictures Say So
- Arbaaz Khan on Divorce from Malaika Arora: This Doesn't Mean We Will Hate Each Other
- Reliance Jio Q1 Results: Users Consume More Data Per Month as Jio Overtakes Airtel
- Gabriella Demetriades Shares Adorable Pic of Arjun Rampal Holding Their Newborn Son, See Here