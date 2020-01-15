Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

HDFC Bank Credit Card Services to be Unavailable from 1am to Noon on January 18

An alert from the bank also stated that only its credit card services will be affected during the aforementioned period, according to a report.



Updated:January 15, 2020, 7:48 PM IST

Representative Image. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

New Delhi: HDFC Bank credit card users will not be able to avail the Interactive Voice Response (IVR) function, phone banking and net/mobile banking services between 1 am and noon on January 18, as per an alert issued by the bank.

The alert also stated that only the bank's credit card services will be affected during the aforementioned period, moneycontrol.com reported.

“Scheduled Maintenance Alert! HDFC Bank Credit Card services on IVR, PhoneBanking, Net/MobileBanking will not be available from 1 AM to 12 noon on 18th Jan'20,” the communication to customers said.

Users had also complained of outage of HDFC Bank’s mobile banking services in December. The bank, via its customer care handle on Twitter, informed customers that the issue had arisen due to a technical glitch, and assured them that it would be fixed at the earliest, the report said.

In other news from the banking sector, bank unions have threatened to go on a two-day nationwide strike beginning January 31 to press for early wage revision. The strike call has been given by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), an umbrella body of the nine bank unions including All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC), All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) and National Organisation of Bank Workers (NOBW).

If proposed strike materialises, it will coincide with beginning of the budget session and presentation of Budget 2020-21. Earlier this month, a section of bank employees had gone on a day-long strike on January 8 in support of 10 major trade unions' protest call against the government's "anti-people" policies.

