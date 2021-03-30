HDFC Bank Customers Face 'Intermittent Problems' in Mobile, Net Banking, Private Lender Assures Resolution

Private lender, HDFC Bank on Tuesday said it is working on resolving issues after customers complained about “intermittent issues" with internet and mobile banking.

Customers took to social media to report issues about accessing the bank’s net banking and mobile banking services.

HDFC Bank Cares tweeted, “Some customers are facing intermittent issues accessing our NetBanking/MobileBanking App. We are looking into it on priority for resolution. We apologize for the inconvenience and request you to try again after some time. Thank you."

On December 3, HDFC Bank said that the RBI asked the bank to temporarily stop all launches under its Digital 2.0 initiative and stop sourcing new credit card customers. The announcement came after the bank experienced multiple outages in the internet, mobile banking, and payment utility services over the past two years.

Later, the bank said it has submitted a detailed plan to resolve the technical glitches. The short-term plan is aimed at fixing the technical issues that led to the recent multiple outages on HDFC Bank’s digital banking channels, the report said.

The bank had been penalised for two major outages, one in November 2018 and the other in December 2019.

Taking a stern view of the repeated outages, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das had said in December the regulator had some concerns about certain deficiencies and it was necessary that HDFC Bank strengthens its IT system before expanding further.

“… we cannot have thousands and lakhs of customers who are using digital banking to be in any kind of difficulty for hours together and especially when we are ourselves giving so much emphasis on digital banking. Public confidence in digital banking has to be maintained," Das had said.