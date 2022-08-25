HDFC Bank Fixed Deposit Interest Rate Hiked for These Tenors; Check Latest FD Rates Here

HDFC Bank Fixed Deposit Interest Rates: India’s largest private sector lender HDFC Bank has again increased its fixed deposit interest rates, within one week of doing the same. The HDFC Bank FD rate hike is applicable on deposits more than Rs 2 crore but less than Rs 5 crore. The new HDFC Bank fixed deposit interest rates have already come into effect from August 25, Thursday, according to the lender’s website. This has been implemented across different tenors. Senior citizens will get extra interest on HDFC Bank fixed deposits.

The HDFC Bank FD rate hike comes as a direct result of the RBI hiking its repo rates by 50 basis points earlier this month. Last week, HDFC Bank had hiked its FD rates for deposits below Rs 2 crore.

“Only Senior Citizens / Retired Personnel (60 years and above) who are Resident Indians are eligible. The special rates are applicable only for Resident deposits,” the HDFC Bank said on its website. The HDFC Bank FD interest rate hike is only applicable to domestic / NRO / NRE accounts, the bank said further on its website.

Here are the revised interest rates on fixed deposits above Rs 2 crore and less than Rs 5 crore at the HDFC Bank (per annum) effective from August 25:

7 days to 14 days: For General Public – 3.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 4.00 per cent

15 days to 29 days: For General Public – 3.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 4.00 per cent

30 days to 45 days: For General Public – 3.60 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 4.10 per cent

46 days to 60 days: For General Public – 4.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 4.50 per cent

61 days to 89 days: For General Public – 4.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.25 per cent

90 days to less than equal to 6 months: For General Public – 5.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.75 per cent

6 months 1 day to less than equal to 9 months: For General Public – 5.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 6.00 per cent

9 months 1 day to less than 1 Year: For General Public – 5.70 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 6.20 per cent

1 Year to less than 15 months: For General Public – 6.05 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 6.55 per cent

15 months to less than 18 months: For General Public – 6.05 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 6.55 per cent

18 months to less than 21 months: For General Public – 6.05 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 6.55 per cent

21 months to 2 years: For General Public – 6.05 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 6.55 per cent

2 year 1 day to 3 years: For General Public – 6.05 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 6.55 per cent

3 year 1 day to 5 years: For General Public – 6.10 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 6.60 per cent

5 year 1 day to 10 years: For General Public – 5.90 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 6.65 per cent

HDFC Bank has mentioned on its website that “An Additional Premium of 0.25 per cent (over and above the existing premium of 0.50 per cent) shall be given to Senior Citizens who wish to book the Fixed Deposit less than 5 crores for a tenure of 5 (five) years One Day to 10 Years, during special deposit offer commencing from 18th May’20 to 30th Sep’2022. “

