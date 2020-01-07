HDFC Bank, ITI, PI Industries and Tata Motors Among Key Stocks in Focus Today

Indian stocks rebounded on Tuesday as global stocks turned positive on the back of no further escalations in West Asia tensions. At 10:32 am, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex gained 418.42 points, or 1.03%, to 41,095.05, while the Nifty 50 index was up 120 points, or 1%, to 12,113. HDFC Bank, ITI, PI Industries and Tata Motors were among the key stocks in news today. Read on to know more:

HDFC Bank: HDFC Bank Ltd shares jumped 2.5% as advances in the December quarter jumped 20% to Rs 9.34 lakh crore, while deposits grew 25% to Rs 10.67 lakh crore compared with a year ago.

ITI: ITI Ltd shares surged 15.7% after the State-owned firm said its consolidated net profit has grown manifold to Rs 168.25 crore for the December quarter.

PI Industries: PI Industries Ltd shares dropped 3.2% after an accident on Monday in one section of a multi-product plants (MPP) at the company’s Jambusar fine chemicals manufacturing site in Gujarat reportedly resulted in two fatalities and left nine others injured.

Tata Motors: Tata Motors Ltd shares were up 2% even as total JLR UK sales in December 2019 fell 6.9% to 6,171 units versus 6,625 units a year ago.

Avenue Supermarts: Avenue Supermarts Ltd shares gained 2.7% after the company allotted listed commercial papers worth Rs 100 crore.

Bank of Maharashtra: Bank of Maharashtra Ltd shares rose 2.4% after the lender said it has reduced its marginal cost of funds-based lending rates (MCLR) by up to 45 basis points across various tenors, effective from 7 January.

Aster DM Healthcare: Aster DM Healthcare Ltd shares climbed 5.5% on reports that the board meeting on 9 January will consider buyback of shares.

NTPC: NTPC Ltd shares rose 1.6% after the company outbid the Adani Group for the Avantha Group’s 600 mw Jhabua power plant in Madhya Pradesh.

