HDFC Bank Mobile Banking App Not Working; 'Looking Into it on Priority,' Says Bank

HDFC Bank said on Tuesday morning that its mobile banking application is facing some issues. “We are experiencing some issues on the MobileBanking App. We are looking into this on priority and will update shortly. Customers are requested to please use NetBanking to complete their transaction. Regret the inconvenience caused. Thank you," Rajiv Banerjee, HDFC Bank’s vertical head of corporate communications, said in a tweet.

“Please note issues around mobile banking app is now resolved. Customers can now use net banking and mobile banking app for transactions. We regret the inconvenience and thank you for your patience," Banejee said later.

The bank had earlier reported a technical glitch in March. Several customers were unable to log in to their banking accounts. HDFC Bank chief executive officer Sashidhar Jagdishan had said it was because of a hardware issue in its servers.

Citing the repeated technical glitches at the private lender, Reserve Bank of India had imposed strictures on the bank in December 2020. The bank was barred from issuing fresh credit cards and launching any new digital initiatives. The regulator had also ordered a third-party audit of the bank’s IT infrastructure.

