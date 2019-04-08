English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
HDFC Bank Plans to Raise Rs 500 Crore Via Debt Issue
The bank's board will consider the plan when it meets on April 20 to release its quarterly results.
Representative Image. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)
New Delhi: HDFC Bank Ltd said on Monday it plans to raise up to 500 billion rupees ($7.19 billion) by issuing debt over the next 12 months.
The bank proposes to issue perpetual debt instruments, tier II capital bonds and long-term bonds, India's largest lender by market capitalisation said in a statement.
