HDFC Bank Posts 18.2% Rise in Net Profit in First Quarter
The private sector lender had registered a net profit of Rs 3,893.84 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal 2017-18.
Representative Image. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)
New Delhi: HDFC Bank on Saturday reported an 18.2 per cent increase in its net profit at Rs 4,601.44 crore for the quarter ended June.
The private sector lender had registered a net profit of Rs 3,893.84 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal 2017-18.
Total income for the quarter grew 18.8 per cent to Rs 26,367 crore from Rs 22,185.40 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2017, the bank said in a regulatory filing.
Net revenues (net interest income plus other income) increased to Rs 14,631.60 crore from Rs 12,887.4 crore earlier.
The net interest income (interest earned less interest expended) for the quarter grew by 15.4 per cent to Rs 10,813.60 crore, from Rs 9,370.70 crore earlier, driven by asset growth and a net interest margin of 4.2 per cent for the quarter, HDFC Bank said.
On the assets front, gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) stood at 1.33 per cent of gross advances as on June 30, 2018, compared to 1.30 per cent as on March 31, 2018 and 1.24 per cent as on June 30, 2017.
Net non-performing assets (NPAs) or bad loans were at 0.4 per cent of net advances as on June 30, 2018, down from 0.44 per cent a year ago.
Provisions and contingencies for the quarter were at Rs 1,629.4 crore as against Rs 1,558.8 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2017.
| Edited by: Parth Sharma
-
