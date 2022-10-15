CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

HDFC Bank Q2 Net Profit Jumps 22.3% To Rs 11,125.2 Crore; NII Up 19% YoY

By: Business Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: October 15, 2022, 14:48 IST

New Delhi, India

HDFC Bank's overall share of gross non-performing assets improved to 1.23 per cent of the book.

HDFC Bank's total income rose to Rs 46,182 crore in the September 2022 quarter, from Rs 38,754 crore in the year-ago period

HDFC Bank, India’s largest private sector lender, on Saturday reported a 22.30 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 11,125.21 crore for July-September 2022. The lender had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 9,096.19 crore in the year-ago period.

On a standalone basis, the largest private sector bank’s net profit rose by over 20 per cent to Rs 10,605.78 crore as against Rs 8,834.31 crore in the year-ago period and Rs 9,196 crore in the preceding June 2021 quarter.

The bank’s net interest income (NII) grew nearly 19 per cent year-on-year to Rs 21,021 crore during July-September 2022.

For the reporting quarter, its total income rose to Rs 46,182 crore from Rs 38,754 crore in the year-ago period, while the expenditure, excluding provisions and contingencies, climbed to Rs 28,790 crore from Rs 22,947 crore, the bank said.

The overall share of gross non-performing assets improved to 1.23 per cent of the book as against 1.35 per cent in the year-ago period and 1.28 per cent three months ago.

first published:October 15, 2022, 14:43 IST
last updated:October 15, 2022, 14:48 IST