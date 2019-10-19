HDFC Bank Q2 Net Profit Up by 25% at Rs 6,638 Crore
Its total deposits as of September 30, 2019 reported at Rs 1,021,615 crore, an increase of 22.6 per cent over September 30, 2018.
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
New Delhi: HDFC Bank on Saturday posted a 24.7 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 6,638.03 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.
It had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 5,322.41 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, the bank said in a filing to the BSE.
Its consolidated total income increased to Rs 36,130.96 crore in the July-September period, over Rs 30,124.49 crore a year ago. Total balance sheet size as of September 30, 2019 stood at Rs 13,25,072 crore as against Rs 11,69,898 crore a year earlier.
The bank's distribution network comprised 5,314 banking outlets and 13,514 ATMs across 2,768 cities/towns at the end of September 2019, against 4,825 banking outlets and 13,018 ATMs across 2,718 cities/towns a year ago, the lender said in a statement.
