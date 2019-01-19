English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
HDFC Bank Q3 Net Profit Rises 20 Per Cent to Rs 5,586 Crore
Net profit rose to a record 55.86 billion Indian rupees ($785 million) for the three months to Dec. 31, from 46.43 billion rupees a year ago, the bank said.
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: HDFC Bank, India's biggest lender by market value, reported a 20.31 percent rise in third-quarter net profit on Saturday, lifted by higher interest and fee income.
Net profit rose to a record 55.86 billion Indian rupees ($785 million) for the three months to Dec. 31, from 46.43 billion rupees a year ago, the bank said.
Asset quality was stable, with gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans at 1.38 percent by the end of December, compared to 1.33 percent in the previous quarter and 1.29 percent in the same period last year.
Loans have grown at a quicker pace at private-sector banks, which have grabbed market share from state-controlled lenders that carry the majority of bad loans in India.
HDFC Bank's total loans at the end of December were 7.81 trillion rupees ($110 billion), with retail loans up 24.0 percent.
Its relatively small exposure to the troubled infrastructure sector, which has forced other banks to make profit-denting provisions, has helped HDFC Bank maintain stable asset quality.
Net interest income climbed 21.9 percent, while net interest margin was at 4.3 percent for the quarter.
Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!
*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Net profit rose to a record 55.86 billion Indian rupees ($785 million) for the three months to Dec. 31, from 46.43 billion rupees a year ago, the bank said.
Asset quality was stable, with gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans at 1.38 percent by the end of December, compared to 1.33 percent in the previous quarter and 1.29 percent in the same period last year.
Loans have grown at a quicker pace at private-sector banks, which have grabbed market share from state-controlled lenders that carry the majority of bad loans in India.
HDFC Bank's total loans at the end of December were 7.81 trillion rupees ($110 billion), with retail loans up 24.0 percent.
Its relatively small exposure to the troubled infrastructure sector, which has forced other banks to make profit-denting provisions, has helped HDFC Bank maintain stable asset quality.
Net interest income climbed 21.9 percent, while net interest margin was at 4.3 percent for the quarter.
Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!
*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Why Congress Won Rajasthan: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Why Congress Won Chhattisgarh: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Why Did KCR Led TRS Win In Telangana: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Mizoram Assembly Elections 2018: What Led to MNF’s Win & Congress’ Loss?
-
Wednesday 21 November , 2018
Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
Why Congress Won Rajasthan: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Why Congress Won Chhattisgarh: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Why Did KCR Led TRS Win In Telangana: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Mizoram Assembly Elections 2018: What Led to MNF’s Win & Congress’ Loss?
Wednesday 21 November , 2018 Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|390.75
|-8.39
|Reliance
|1,184.35
|4.40
|Jet Airways
|281.20
|-1.44
|Yes Bank
|198.60
|-1.44
|HUL
|1,744.10
|-0.42
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|390.75
|-8.52
|Reliance
|1,182.95
|4.34
|ICICI Bank
|371.90
|-0.39
|Jet Airways
|281.35
|-1.21
|Yes Bank
|198.25
|-1.59
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,184.35
|4.40
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,240.20
|1.66
|Hindalco
|208.80
|1.36
|Adani Ports
|399.30
|1.22
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,182.95
|4.34
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,237.35
|1.41
|HCL Tech
|964.50
|1.02
|Asian Paints
|1,401.30
|0.85
|ONGC
|146.25
|0.79
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|390.75
|-8.39
|Bharti Airtel
|311.15
|-6.29
|GAIL
|322.15
|-3.08
|Larsen
|1,317.90
|-2.09
|HPCL
|239.50
|-1.92
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|390.75
|-8.52
|Bharti Airtel
|310.95
|-6.42
|Larsen
|1,318.25
|-2.07
|Axis Bank
|664.30
|-1.77
|Yes Bank
|198.25
|-1.59
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Third Generation Suzuki Hayabusa Superbike Rendered, Gets Sleeker GSX Inspired Looks
- Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Actress Saumya Tandon Blessed with a Baby Boy
- 'Mahi Maar Raha Hai': Twitter Hails Dhoni as India Register Historic ODI Series Win in Australia
- Secret to Male Sexual Stamina is Veggies? PETA's New Ad on 'Toxic Masculinity' is a Total Facepalm
- CBI Raid SAI Headquarters, Director Among 6 Arrested in Corruption Case
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results