Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

HDFC Bank, RIL, Yes Bank, IndiGo and Kotak Among Key Stocks in Focus Today

HDFC Bank Ltd shares fell nearly 4% after the lender’s June quarter earnings showed slight strains on asset quality, even as profit came in line with analyst expectations.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 22, 2019, 2:05 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
HDFC Bank, RIL, Yes Bank, IndiGo and Kotak Among Key Stocks in Focus Today
Representative Image. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)
Loading...

Indian stock markets were trading near day’s low in the afternoon session on Monday, i.e. 22 July. At 1:46 pm, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 371.05 points, or 0.97%, to 37,965.96, while the Nifty 50 index fell 87.95 points, or 0.77%, to 11,331.30. HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), Yes Bank, IndiGo and Indiabull Real Estate were among the key stocks in focus today:

HDFC Bank: HDFC Bank Ltd shares fell nearly 4% after the lender’s June quarter earnings showed slight strains on asset quality, even as profit came in line with analyst expectations. The bank’s gross as well as net non-performing assets (NPAs) increased by 4 basis points each to 1.4% and 0.43%, respectively, in the June quarter compared with the previous quarter.

Yes Bank: Yes Bank shares gained over 9% amid reports that Dewan Housing Finance Corp. Ltd (DHFL) is likely to announce a deal with special situations investor AION Capital for a majority stake in the housing finance company. Yes Bank is one of the key lenders to DHFL.

RIL: Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) shares jumped as much as 1.8% after the oil-to-telecom major reported a 6.8% year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 10,104 crore for the first quarter.

IndiGo: Shares of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, operator India’s largest airline IndiGo, rose as much as 4.6% after profit surged to Rs 1,203 crore versus Rs 27.8 crore a year ago, while revenue jumped 44.7% to Rs 9,420.1 crore versus Rs 6,512 crore.

Indiabulls Real Estate: Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd shares plunged over 9% after a media report said that real estate major Embassy Property Development is expected to mop up an additional 14% stake in Indiabulls Real Estate within a week.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd shares dropped 3.3% ahead of its quarterly results announcement later in the day.

RBL Bank: RBL Bank Ltd shares dropped more than 6% in fourth day of declines after the bank management on Friday said that it expected some challenges on its asset quality front in the near term. The stock has lost 20% in the last four trading sessions.

Dr Reddy’s Labs: Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd shares rose over 1% after the pharmaceutical company said it has completed sale of its US and select territory rights for two neurology products to Upsher-Smith Laboratories.

Amara Raja Batteries: Amara Raja Batteries Ltd shares jumped 3.5% after its standalone profit rose 24.7% to Rs 140.9 crore versus Rs 113 crore a year ago, while revenue inched up 2% to Rs 1,814.9 crore versus Rs 1,778.7 crore.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
NIFTY 50

11,332.20 -87.05 ( -0.76%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 89.50 7.51
Reliance 1,278.30 2.35
HDFC Bank 2,291.15 -3.56
Bajaj Finance 3,225.10 -2.95
Interglobe Avi 1,508.70 3.13
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 89.55 7.57
Reliance 1,278.45 2.36
Interglobe Avi 1,508.30 3.07
HDFC Bank 2,291.10 -3.57
Bajaj Finance 3,228.60 -2.81
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 89.50 7.51
Vedanta 166.80 3.44
Zee Entertain 364.35 3.23
Asian Paints 1,405.00 2.62
Maruti Suzuki 5,895.50 2.19
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 88.20 5.95
Vedanta 166.90 3.63
Asian Paints 1,404.75 2.69
Maruti Suzuki 5,895.35 2.19
Reliance 1,278.45 2.36
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Finserv 7,142.00 -5.61
HDFC 2,190.15 -4.92
Eicher Motors 17,010.00 -3.70
HDFC Bank 2,291.15 -3.56
HUL 1,667.95 -3.05
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC 2,187.90 -5.03
HDFC Bank 2,291.10 -3.57
HUL 1,668.05 -3.29
Bajaj Finance 3,228.60 -2.81
Kotak Mahindra 1,461.40 -2.56
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram