HDFC Bank, RIL, Yes Bank, IndiGo and Kotak Among Key Stocks in Focus Today
HDFC Bank Ltd shares fell nearly 4% after the lender’s June quarter earnings showed slight strains on asset quality, even as profit came in line with analyst expectations.
Representative Image. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)
Indian stock markets were trading near day’s low in the afternoon session on Monday, i.e. 22 July. At 1:46 pm, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 371.05 points, or 0.97%, to 37,965.96, while the Nifty 50 index fell 87.95 points, or 0.77%, to 11,331.30. HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), Yes Bank, IndiGo and Indiabull Real Estate were among the key stocks in focus today:
HDFC Bank: HDFC Bank Ltd shares fell nearly 4% after the lender’s June quarter earnings showed slight strains on asset quality, even as profit came in line with analyst expectations. The bank’s gross as well as net non-performing assets (NPAs) increased by 4 basis points each to 1.4% and 0.43%, respectively, in the June quarter compared with the previous quarter.
Yes Bank: Yes Bank shares gained over 9% amid reports that Dewan Housing Finance Corp. Ltd (DHFL) is likely to announce a deal with special situations investor AION Capital for a majority stake in the housing finance company. Yes Bank is one of the key lenders to DHFL.
RIL: Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) shares jumped as much as 1.8% after the oil-to-telecom major reported a 6.8% year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 10,104 crore for the first quarter.
IndiGo: Shares of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, operator India’s largest airline IndiGo, rose as much as 4.6% after profit surged to Rs 1,203 crore versus Rs 27.8 crore a year ago, while revenue jumped 44.7% to Rs 9,420.1 crore versus Rs 6,512 crore.
Indiabulls Real Estate: Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd shares plunged over 9% after a media report said that real estate major Embassy Property Development is expected to mop up an additional 14% stake in Indiabulls Real Estate within a week.
Kotak Mahindra Bank: Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd shares dropped 3.3% ahead of its quarterly results announcement later in the day.
RBL Bank: RBL Bank Ltd shares dropped more than 6% in fourth day of declines after the bank management on Friday said that it expected some challenges on its asset quality front in the near term. The stock has lost 20% in the last four trading sessions.
Dr Reddy’s Labs: Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd shares rose over 1% after the pharmaceutical company said it has completed sale of its US and select territory rights for two neurology products to Upsher-Smith Laboratories.
Amara Raja Batteries: Amara Raja Batteries Ltd shares jumped 3.5% after its standalone profit rose 24.7% to Rs 140.9 crore versus Rs 113 crore a year ago, while revenue inched up 2% to Rs 1,814.9 crore versus Rs 1,778.7 crore.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|89.50
|7.51
|Reliance
|1,278.30
|2.35
|HDFC Bank
|2,291.15
|-3.56
|Bajaj Finance
|3,225.10
|-2.95
|Interglobe Avi
|1,508.70
|3.13
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|89.55
|7.57
|Reliance
|1,278.45
|2.36
|Interglobe Avi
|1,508.30
|3.07
|HDFC Bank
|2,291.10
|-3.57
|Bajaj Finance
|3,228.60
|-2.81
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|89.50
|7.51
|Vedanta
|166.80
|3.44
|Zee Entertain
|364.35
|3.23
|Asian Paints
|1,405.00
|2.62
|Maruti Suzuki
|5,895.50
|2.19
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|88.20
|5.95
|Vedanta
|166.90
|3.63
|Asian Paints
|1,404.75
|2.69
|Maruti Suzuki
|5,895.35
|2.19
|Reliance
|1,278.45
|2.36
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bajaj Finserv
|7,142.00
|-5.61
|HDFC
|2,190.15
|-4.92
|Eicher Motors
|17,010.00
|-3.70
|HDFC Bank
|2,291.15
|-3.56
|HUL
|1,667.95
|-3.05
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HDFC
|2,187.90
|-5.03
|HDFC Bank
|2,291.10
|-3.57
|HUL
|1,668.05
|-3.29
|Bajaj Finance
|3,228.60
|-2.81
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,461.40
|-2.56
Live TV
Recommended For You
- People Thought He was Married to Sakshi Tanwar in Real Life, Reveals Ram Kapoor’s Wife Gautami
- Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan's 'Three Little' Children Look Adorable in New Pic from Maldives Vacation
- Umpire Kumar Dharmasena Admits 'Error' in Awarding England Six Runs in World Cup Final
- Nach Baliye 9: Prince Breaks Down As Wife Yuvika Informs Salman Khan About His Brother's Death
- It Went Wrong From My End: PV Sindhu Rues Mistakes in Indonesia Open Final Loss to Yamaguchi