HDFC Bank-Walmart Credit Card Can Help Customers Save up to Rs 40,000 Annually
Both Walmart and HDFC Bank announced that the registered members of Walmart India’s ‘Best Price’ stores will now also be able to pay for their purchases via the exclusive co-branded credit card.
Representative image.
Walmart India on Monday announced that it has partnered with HDFC Bank to launch a co-branded credit card exclusively for members of its Best Price Modern Wholesale “B2B Cash and Carry” stores.
Both Walmart and HDFC Bank announced that the registered members of Walmart India’s ‘Best Price’ stores across the country will now also be able to pay for their purchases via the exclusive co-branded credit card, in addition to other payment solutions already available to them.
Best Price members can use the co-branded cards to get rewards and cashbacks on all purchases with savings of up to 6% on annual spends. Payments can be made with the exclusive cards in store, as well as via the Best Price online platform www.bestprice.in and assisted-ordering solutions.
The co-branded card comes in two versions – the ‘Best Price Save Smart’ card that offers annual savings of up to Rs 14,250 subject to certain spends, and a premium variant that is known as the ‘Best Price Save Max’ card that offers annual savings of up to Rs 40,247.
The card will be supported by Diners Club International, a business unit of Discover Financial Services which will help the Best Price members simplify and manage their business spends, all while enjoying unique privileges and offers.
HDFC Bank will be setting up booths inside Best Price stores to process applications for credit cards and provide related customer care services.
Krish Iyer, President and CEO, Walmart India, said, “This partnership reiterates our commitment to help our members, especially kiranas and other small businesses to prosper. This will help the members streamline their business processes and spend more time in their stores and serve their customers.”
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|56.25
|0.45
|SBI
|316.70
|-1.03
|Indiabulls Hsg
|258.95
|-4.96
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,994.75
|1.57
|Reliance
|1,572.60
|1.14
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|56.20
|0.36
|Indiabulls Hsg
|259.00
|-4.92
|SBI
|316.75
|-0.95
|RBL Bank
|334.95
|-1.14
|Reliance
|1,572.55
|1.13
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|BPCL
|499.65
|2.28
|HDFC
|2,311.40
|2.06
|Adani Ports
|373.60
|2.03
|Axis Bank
|732.00
|2.01
|JSW Steel
|258.85
|1.87
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HDFC
|2,310.60
|2.06
|Axis Bank
|731.95
|2.01
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,997.25
|1.68
|Reliance
|1,572.55
|1.13
|Power Grid Corp
|188.30
|0.94
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|TCS
|2,060.45
|-2.97
|Cipla
|447.90
|-1.66
|HCL Tech
|552.05
|-1.47
|Zee Entertain
|284.15
|-1.23
|Larsen
|1,276.00
|-1.15
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|TCS
|2,060.70
|-2.93
|TML-D
|66.50
|-2.06
|HCL Tech
|551.60
|-1.54
|Larsen
|1,276.90
|-1.04
|IndusInd Bank
|1,449.00
|-1.01
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13: When I Met Rashami She Was On Road With No Money, Says Arhaan Khan
- 'Fast and Furious' Vin Diesel and Daughter Similce Attend Premiere of Netflix Series
- #BoycottPanipat Trends on Twitter After Protest in Rajasthan Over 'Wrong Facts' in Film
- India vs West Indies | Virat Kohli Screamer Lights Up Gloomy Day for Fielders
- Walmart Apologises for Putting up Christmas Sweaters Featuring Santa Doing Cocaine