HDFC Bank-Walmart Credit Card Can Help Customers Save Up to Rs 40,000 Annually

Both Walmart and HDFC Bank announced that the registered members of Walmart India’s ‘Best Price’ stores across the country will now also be able to pay for their purchases via the exclusive co-branded credit card.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 3, 2019, 3:57 PM IST
Walmart India on Monday announced that it has partnered with HDFC Bank to launch a co-branded credit card exclusively for members of its Best Price Modern Wholesale “B2B Cash and Carry” stores.

Both Walmart and HDFC Bank announced that the registered members of Walmart India’s ‘Best Price’ stores across the country will now also be able to pay for their purchases via the exclusive co-branded credit card, in addition to other payment solutions already available to them.

Best Price members can use the co-branded cards to get rewards and cashbacks on all purchases with savings of up to 6% on annual spends. Payments can be made with the exclusive cards in store, as well as via the Best Price online platform www.bestprice.in and assisted-ordering solutions.

The co-branded card comes in two versions – the ‘Best Price Save Smart’ card that offers annual savings of up to Rs 14,250 subject to certain spends, and a premium variant that is known as the ‘Best Price Save Max’ card that offers annual savings of up to Rs 40,247.

The card will be supported by Diners Club International, a business unit of Discover Financial Services which will help the Best Price members simplify and manage their business spends, all while enjoying unique privileges and offers.

HDFC Bank will be setting up booths inside Best Price stores to process applications for credit cards and provide related customer care services.

Krish Iyer, President and CEO, Walmart India, said, “This partnership reiterates our commitment to help our members, especially kiranas and other small businesses to prosper. This will help the members streamline their business processes and spend more time in their stores and serve their customers.”

