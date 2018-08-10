English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
HDFC Bank's Deputy Managing Director Paresh Sukthankar Resigns
The resignation comes after the bank said in June it was seeking shareholders' nod for re-appointing Paresh Sukthankar as deputy MD.
The headquarters of India's HDFC bank is pictured in Mumbai, India. REUTERS
Loading...
HDFC Bank on Friday said its Deputy Managing Director Paresh Sukthankar has resigned and will vacate his post in 90 days.
The resignation comes after the bank said in June it was seeking shareholders' nod for re-appointing Sukthankar as deputy MD.
HDFC Bank did not name Sukthankar's replacement.
Sukthankar was appointed deputy managing director in 2017 after spending nearly two decades with the lender.
Before joining HDFC, Sukthankar worked with Citibank for around nine years in several departments including corporate banking and risk management.
Also Watch
The resignation comes after the bank said in June it was seeking shareholders' nod for re-appointing Sukthankar as deputy MD.
HDFC Bank did not name Sukthankar's replacement.
Sukthankar was appointed deputy managing director in 2017 after spending nearly two decades with the lender.
Before joining HDFC, Sukthankar worked with Citibank for around nine years in several departments including corporate banking and risk management.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
-
Sacred Games: Casts Talk About Their Journey, Roles and Anurag Kashyap
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
Padwomen: Chandigarh Teens Are Making Sanitary Napkins To Help Underprivileged
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
World Tribal Day: Indian Politicians Try To Garner Votes
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
Watch: Inside India’s First Ikea Store
-
Tuesday 07 August , 2018
Sunset in Chennai: DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi No More
Sacred Games: Casts Talk About Their Journey, Roles and Anurag Kashyap
Thursday 09 August , 2018 Padwomen: Chandigarh Teens Are Making Sanitary Napkins To Help Underprivileged
Thursday 09 August , 2018 World Tribal Day: Indian Politicians Try To Garner Votes
Thursday 09 August , 2018 Watch: Inside India’s First Ikea Store
Tuesday 07 August , 2018 Sunset in Chennai: DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi No More
Loading...
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|SBI
|304.45
|-12.95
|-4.08
|ICICI Bank
|328.60
|-4.40
|-1.32
|Axis Bank
|615.50
|-5.55
|-0.89
|Jet Airways
|276.10
|-25.65
|-8.50
|TCS
|1,993.10
|+18.75
|+0.95
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|AU Small Financ
|694.60
|+51.00
|+7.92
|SBI
|304.45
|-12.00
|-3.79
|HDFC
|1,975.40
|-2.15
|-0.11
|Jet Airways
|276.40
|-25.30
|-8.39
|Sun Pharma
|553.60
|-17.10
|-3.00
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Eicher Motors
|28,997.70
|+1,558.95
|+5.68
|BPCL
|401.60
|+12.65
|+3.25
|HPCL
|286.15
|+5.70
|+2.03
|M&M
|945.95
|+12.75
|+1.37
|Hero Motocorp
|3,319.40
|+38.05
|+1.16
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Hero Motocorp
|3,321.40
|+46.25
|+1.41
|M&M
|945.00
|+11.75
|+1.26
|TCS
|1,993.85
|+19.30
|+0.98
|ITC
|304.70
|+2.85
|+0.94
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,286.80
|+9.10
|+0.71
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|SBI
|304.45
|-12.95
|-4.08
|GAIL
|362.95
|-12.60
|-3.36
|Sun Pharma
|554.00
|-17.45
|-3.05
|Tata Motors
|250.10
|-7.75
|-3.01
|Vedanta
|223.70
|-6.90
|-2.99
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|SBI
|304.45
|-12.00
|-3.79
|Sun Pharma
|553.60
|-17.10
|-3.00
|Vedanta
|223.65
|-6.85
|-2.97
|Tata Motors
|250.25
|-7.25
|-2.82
|Larsen
|1,264.90
|-21.45
|-1.67
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Loveratri: Priyanka Chopra Welcomes Salman Khan's Brother-in-law Aayush Sharma in Bollywood
- Owner of India's Most Expensive Superbike Buys BMW HP4 Race for Rs 85 Lakh - See Pics
- 10 Things Akshay Kumar Revealed About Himself During his Gold Twitter Chat
- Batti Gul Meter Chalu Trailer: Watch Shahid Kapoor Take on Corrupt Electricity Board
- Android 9 Pie Review: Artificially Intelligent And More Secure
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...