GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

HDFC Bank's Deputy Managing Director Paresh Sukthankar Resigns

The resignation comes after the bank said in June it was seeking shareholders' nod for re-appointing Paresh Sukthankar as deputy MD.

Reuters

Updated:August 10, 2018, 6:15 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
HDFC Bank's Deputy Managing Director Paresh Sukthankar Resigns
The headquarters of India's HDFC bank is pictured in Mumbai, India. REUTERS
Loading...
HDFC Bank on Friday said its Deputy Managing Director Paresh Sukthankar has resigned and will vacate his post in 90 days.

The resignation comes after the bank said in June it was seeking shareholders' nod for re-appointing Sukthankar as deputy MD.

HDFC Bank did not name Sukthankar's replacement.

Sukthankar was appointed deputy managing director in 2017 after spending nearly two decades with the lender.

Before joining HDFC, Sukthankar worked with Citibank for around nine years in several departments including corporate banking and risk management.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

37,869.23 -155.14 ( -0.41%)

Nifty 50

11,429.50 -41.20 ( -0.36%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 304.45 -12.95 -4.08
ICICI Bank 328.60 -4.40 -1.32
Axis Bank 615.50 -5.55 -0.89
Jet Airways 276.10 -25.65 -8.50
TCS 1,993.10 +18.75 +0.95
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
AU Small Financ 694.60 +51.00 +7.92
SBI 304.45 -12.00 -3.79
HDFC 1,975.40 -2.15 -0.11
Jet Airways 276.40 -25.30 -8.39
Sun Pharma 553.60 -17.10 -3.00
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Eicher Motors 28,997.70 +1,558.95 +5.68
BPCL 401.60 +12.65 +3.25
HPCL 286.15 +5.70 +2.03
M&M 945.95 +12.75 +1.37
Hero Motocorp 3,319.40 +38.05 +1.16
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Hero Motocorp 3,321.40 +46.25 +1.41
M&M 945.00 +11.75 +1.26
TCS 1,993.85 +19.30 +0.98
ITC 304.70 +2.85 +0.94
Kotak Mahindra 1,286.80 +9.10 +0.71
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 304.45 -12.95 -4.08
GAIL 362.95 -12.60 -3.36
Sun Pharma 554.00 -17.45 -3.05
Tata Motors 250.10 -7.75 -3.01
Vedanta 223.70 -6.90 -2.99
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 304.45 -12.00 -3.79
Sun Pharma 553.60 -17.10 -3.00
Vedanta 223.65 -6.85 -2.97
Tata Motors 250.25 -7.25 -2.82
Larsen 1,264.90 -21.45 -1.67
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Floods, Landslides Across Kerala

Floods, Landslides Across Kerala

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...