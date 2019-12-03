HDFC Bank's Net Banking, Mobile App Down for 2nd Day Due to Technical Glitch

HDFC Bank customers continue to face difficulty in accessing online banking services for a second day on Tuesday, December 3, due to a ‘technical glitch’. The bank’s net banking and mobile app features have not been functioning smoothly since Monday morning.

Customers on Monday had taken to social media websites to complain about the fact that they were not able to access their accounts online or use the services on the bank’s app for the past few hours.

HDFC Bank on Monday posted a statement on Twitter, “Due to a technical glitch, some of our customers have been having trouble logging into our net banking and MobileBanking App. Our experts are working on it on top priority, and we’re confident we’ll be able to restore services shortly.” It added, “While we deeply regret the inconvenience caused, there’s no cause for undue concern.”

Images posted on social media websites showed that, when trying to log in for HDFC net banking, customers were landing on a page that said, “Dear User, The NetBanking system is busy processing heavy load from currently logged in customers, request to try after some time. Thank you for your cooperation.”

The technical glitch has happened at the beginning of the month when people usually receive their salaries and pay monthly bills. HDFC Bank has around 45 million customers, with most of them using its digital payment modes like net banking and mobile app for banking transactions.

HDFC Bank shares were down 0.8% at Rs 1,255.25 in early trade on Tuesday, while the benchmark Sensex slipped 0.1% to 40,741.50.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.